Appliance Maker Beko Promises it Will Keep Your Produce Fresh for 30 Days or it Will Buy Back Your Refrigerator

Europe’s leading home appliance brand guarantees its EverFresh+® technology will provide a whole month of fruit and vegetable freshness

“Beko Fresh Produce Promise” targets foodies, wellness enthusiasts and those who see their refrigerator as part of their healthy lifestyle

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beko U.S., Inc., a subsidiary of Europe’s leading home appliance brand, is assuring health and wellness enthusiasts that it stands behind its refrigerators equipped with its proprietary EverFresh+® and Active Fresh Blue Light technology that promise to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 30 days.

Under terms of the Beko Fresh Produce Promise, if a new Beko refrigerator owner experiences anything less than a full month of produce freshness or is not completely satisfied, the global home appliance manufacturer will work with the dealer to issue a full refund or store credit and arrange to have the unit picked-up. Customers must keep their refrigerators for the full 30-day freshness cycle and fulfill a few other simple requirements detailed on the Beko Fresh Produce Promise promotional webpage to qualify.

The Beko Fresh Produce Promise was revealed today by Beko U.S., Inc., President Zach Elkin as part of his company’s long-term commitment to offering kitchen and home appliances that empower Americans to live healthier, more sustainable lives. Fittingly, Elkin chose to announce the promotion on May 27, which is National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, a holiday created in 2015 to encourage greater consumption of fresh produce. The promotion window is scheduled through July 11, 2021.

“While Beko is a fixture in millions of European kitchens and operates in 130 countries worldwide, we’ve only been in the U.S. for several years so still relatively unknown here,” he said. “The Fresh Produce Promise is our way to introduce the brand to foodies, fitness and nutrition enthusiasts and others who expect their kitchen appliances to not just cook, cool and clean but to actively contribute to their healthy lifestyles. Our refrigerators with EverFresh+® deliver on that promise – or we’ll buy them back after 30 days.”

According to Elkin, the Beko Fresh Produce Promise is valid on any of the ten refrigerator models that currently include the proprietary EverFresh+ technology, including French-door, side-by-side, top-freezer and bottom-freezer models currently in stock. Thanks to its global manufacturing network that operated safely throughout the pandemic, Beko is one of the few appliance manufactures to have significant inventory immediately available to U.S. dealers.

With EverFresh+®, Beko product engineers perfected a revolutionary new crisper that uses breathable smart materials and other advances to maximize humidity and minimize moisture loss, thus prolonging the life of fresh produce for up to a month. According to Salih Zeki Bugay, director of marketing and product development for Beko U.S., Inc., all Beko refrigerator models pair EverFresh+® with Active Fresh Blue Light technology, which recreates photosynthesis conditions to preserve vitamin C and fruit and vegetable taste, along with energy-saving, ProSmart inverter compressors to keep the produce fresh for twice as long as conventional refrigerators without this technology.

“For the consumer, the potential is dramatically less food waste, a healthier diet and a reduced carbon footprint thanks to less frequent shopping trips,” Bugay said. “For dealers, designers, builders and architects, as well as dietitians, chefs and foodies, the result is another reason to choose Beko over the competition.”

Beko will highlight its Fresh Produce Promise and EverFresh+® technology with an aggressive dealer and consumer promotion and educational campaign that includes an independent, 30-day test of its crisper technology. Later this year, the brand introduces the Beko 36” French 3-Door Refrigerator, featuring EverFresh+® with Active Fresh Blue Light and a new, environmentally friendly refrigerant that will be extended to Beko’s entire cooling lineup to deliver Zero OPD and Very Low GWP.

Part of a global alliance with a mission to be one of the world’s most sustainable companies, Beko works with a growing network of domestic dealers in the U.S. to offer 29 kitchen and laundry products committed to empowering families to live healthier, more sustainable lives. These range from next-generation heat-pump dryers, dishwashers and washing machines to bottom-mount freezer refrigerators and upright freezers honored with the EPA’s Most Efficient and Emerging Technology Awards.

Behind Beko’s product family is a culture committed to exceeding ENERGY STAR®, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy requirements and setting new standards for carbon-neutral manufacturing, training, energy communications, and sustainability at its 22 global production facilities and all other company operations.

For full details of the Beko Fresh Produce Promise, including full promotional terms and conditions, visit www.Beko.com/us-en/fresh-produce-promotion.

About Beko US Inc.

Beko US, Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko US Inc. is committed to developing highly energy-efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko US, Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko US, Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About Arçelik:

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in nearly 150 countries. As Europe’s second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the “Industry Leader” in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. http://www.arcelikglobal.com

