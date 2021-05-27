With bold plans for National expansion, The Headstrong Inc. unveils their new brand identity

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their families with cost-free, barrier-free, and stigma-free, confidential mental health care, announces the completion of an extensive rebranding effort including the launch of an all-new website and an update to its organizational logo commemorating nine years of nonprofit operations and 20 years of reflective insight to the service and sacrifice borne by our service men and women in the aftermath of 9/11.

Over the last nine years, Headstrong has led an unprecedented effort to expand access to high-quality, community-based mental health resources for our US military members, veterans, and their families. Treating an average of 1,000 veterans a month across 28 distinct program geographies encompassing 12 states and the District of Columbia, with nearly 300 world-class clinicians who collectively have provided well over 70,000 individual clinical sessions, the organization is well positioned to expand upon its success in the years ahead.

Amidst the global, COVID-19 public health crisis, Headstrong’s Board of Directors and leadership reinforced the commitment made by its founder, United States Marine Zach Iscol, to help heal the hidden wounds of war, by developing a five-year strategic plan that will significantly expand Headstrong’s reach by 2025. With the onboarding of the new Executive Director, Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, and his clear action plan aimed towards building upon the legacy created by Zach in 2012, the need to create a brand identity as impactful as the mission itself emerged. “Headstrong’s contribution to addressing the mental health needs of our nation’s military connected members and their families has been significant this past decade. It’s time to set a course on creating an enduring legacy capable of doing the same for the next 20 years and for the next generation of warriors and their families. Headstrong’s refreshed look and feel reflects a commitment to those who helped get us here. Our nation’s military connected families who have served so valiantly since 9/11, as well as the generations before them,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Executive Director.

Under the leadership of Marketing and Communications Director, Lora Dircz, Headstrong retained Chicago based creative agency, REAKT to develop their new logo and brand identity to be expressed across all existing and newly created marketing materials. “With our bold objective to become the national mental health provider of choice for our military connected families, our first order of business in the marketing department was to create a brand identity that supports this objective. We couldn’t have chosen a better partner in REAKT to help us re-visualize who we are as an organization. Yet, it was just as important to us that the new brand image provide our clients, clinicians and donors with a sense of hope and belonging. We are all on team Headstrong, and no mind is left behind. From color scheme and website redesign to our new badge, Isidro Hurtado and his REAKT team definitely delivered,” said Lora.

“Our agency’s focus is building brands whose purpose is the greater good. Brands focused on creating a better world for all who call this planet home. Brands offering hope and healing. We couldn’t ask for a better opportunity and couldn’t be prouder to call Headstrong a client and, more importantly, a partner in realizing that vision,” said Isidro Hurtado, Founder and Chief Creative Officer with REAKT.

Headstrong introduced the new brand color palette this past March with an official save the date announcement reinstating their live and in-person annual benefit gala set for October 27th, 2021 in Washington D.C.. The official launch takes place over this Memorial Day holiday weekend starting Friday, May 28th at 12pm EDT with the initial roll-out of the newly designed website, getheadstrong.org and organization logo. Followed by a weekend re-air of a Headstrong feature on the Today show with Carson Daly across their digital channels including Today.com

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free, bureaucracy-free, and stigma-free mental health care treatment for the nation’s military connected members and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1,000 veterans a month with over a total of 70,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to becoming a national mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

About REAKT

We are a holistic brand partner who specializes in behavior-changing ideas rooted in human truth. We believe in human-centric brands who aspire to actively create a better world by positively inspiring action. We build collaborative, integrated partnerships with like-minded brands to help unlock their true purpose and bring it to life across all channels of communication. The work we create functions at the intersection of design, technology, strategy, and humanity - amplifying brand investment with an integrated approach grounded in a unique cultural insight. Visit our website: http://reakt.com/ to learn more about our agency capabilities.

