Foresight VCT plc - AGM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2021 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Votes Against
1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts11,358,267 (98.78%)140,776 (1.22%)
2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report10,744,004 (95.38%)520,902 (4.62%)
3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy10,694,652 (95.60%)492,768 (4.40%)
4 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as director10,895,617 (96.48%)397,481 (3.52%)
5 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as director10,907,200 (96.53%)392,313 (3.47%)
6 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as director11,018,404 (97.39%)294,781 (2.61%)
7 - To elect Patricia Dimond as director10,824,083 (97.35%)295,005 (2.65%)
8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor11,021,900 (97.19%)318,899 (2.81%)
9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend11,443,588 (99.51%)56,492 (0.49%)
10 - Authority to Allot Shares11,223,976 (98.51%)170,189 (1.49%)
11 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights10,501,199 (93.93%)678,790 (6.07%)
12 - Market Purchases of Own Shares10,854,322 (95.91%)463,107 (4.09%)
13 - Cancellation of Share Premium10,640,961 (96.97%)332,098 (3.03%)
14 – To adopt the new Articles of Association10,716,224 (96.83%)351,334 (3.17%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group:                        020 3667 8181