Foresight VCT plc - AGM Statement

AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2021 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Votes Against 1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 11,358,267 (98.78%) 140,776 (1.22%) 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 10,744,004 (95.38%) 520,902 (4.62%) 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 10,694,652 (95.60%) 492,768 (4.40%) 4 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as director 10,895,617 (96.48%) 397,481 (3.52%) 5 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as director 10,907,200 (96.53%) 392,313 (3.47%) 6 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as director 11,018,404 (97.39%) 294,781 (2.61%) 7 - To elect Patricia Dimond as director 10,824,083 (97.35%) 295,005 (2.65%) 8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 11,021,900 (97.19%) 318,899 (2.81%) 9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend 11,443,588 (99.51%) 56,492 (0.49%) 10 - Authority to Allot Shares 11,223,976 (98.51%) 170,189 (1.49%) 11 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 10,501,199 (93.93%) 678,790 (6.07%) 12 - Market Purchases of Own Shares 10,854,322 (95.91%) 463,107 (4.09%) 13 - Cancellation of Share Premium 10,640,961 (96.97%) 332,098 (3.03%) 14 – To adopt the new Articles of Association 10,716,224 (96.83%) 351,334 (3.17%)

