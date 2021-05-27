Media Release - Revera offering virtual tours to support older adults exploring retirement living

Mississauga, Ontario, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more older adults exploring retirement living and assisted living options, Revera is proud to offer virtual tours of its many Revera residences across Canada.

Retirement living is recommended for people considering a lifestyle change to a more active and social environment or those looking for assistance with housekeeping or personal care in a safe, secure environment. From personal services and unique amenities to healthy meal plans, Revera offers a variety of independent and assisted living options.

“With the population of older Canadians continuing to increase, more adults than ever will be exploring retirement living options,” says John Beaney, Senior Vice President – Retirement, Revera. “With so many options, it’s important to be educated, especially in light of the pandemic, and our team is here to help.”

From customized programs and events, to healthy meals and services that meet unique needs, care is at the heart of Revera. Virtual tours connect prospective residents and their loved ones with local Revera team members to show visitors around the community safely, answer questions, and showcase what life at the residence is like. Whether people are looking for a new home in their neighbourhood or thinking of relocating to be nearer to their children and grandchildren, virtual tours are a convenient, timesaving way to plan and explore options without leaving home.

“A tour is an important first step in understanding your options and making the choice that’s right for you or your loved one,” says Beaney. “Our virtual tours provide a special opportunity to meet our knowledgeable and respectful team to give you peace of mind as you explore retirement living. No question is too big or too small.”

Revera’s active retirement communities provide a range of amenities, including games and activity rooms, salons and spas, landscaped grounds and paths, as well as a range of accommodations and personalized health and wellness services designed to be flexible and cater to evolving needs.

To learn more about life at Revera, including retirement living options, visit reveraliving.com/en/live-with-us.

More information about the virtual tours at Revera can be found at reveraliving.com/virtualtour.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

