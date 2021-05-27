Coro to Democratize Access to Gold in Nevada - The Real Golden State.

Miami, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) announced today that its subsidiary Coro Corp., was granted a U.S. Money Transmitter license the State of Nevada. The company created CORO, a mobile payment app that allows anyone to exchange, send and save gold and dollars easily and securely.

Coro Global is a Florida-based fintech on a mission to support people in understanding the value of using gold as resilient money. Coro is leveraging deep financial know-how and the new generation of distributed ledger technology (hashgraph) to build the infrastructure and tools for anyone to be able to buy gold in the smallest denominations and use it as easily as traditional currencies in their everyday lives.

Nevada has a long history with gold. Its trajectory and wealth were built on prolific gold and silver mining, well before casinos sprung up. Today, in terms of real gold production, Nevada is a hotbed of exploration activity, accounting for 84% of total U.S. gold production each year. The state is in a good position to take advantage of the enduring value of gold, which is currently hitting its four-month highs following the latest crypto sell-off.

The new license authorizes Coro to transmit currency, monetary value, or payment instruments within the State of Nevada, as well as from Nevada to other jurisdictions. The licensure approval required implementing a rigorous compliance program and developing an advanced AML/KYC onboarding and monitoring system for anti-money laundering compliance, as well as a strict financial audit process.

Coro is now licensed in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and intends to expand the availability of its gold payment app across the country over the course of 2021. International expansion is also in the works with Mexico and Canada next.

CORO App is currently available in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin.

Coro Global CEO, Mr. David Dorr stated: “Coro is excited to announce the granting of yet another money transmitter license, this time in Nevada. This brings us one step closer to furthering our mission of democratizing access to gold in the U.S. and internationally. Over the past century, hundreds of fiat currencies have had their values wiped out. I believe that the dangerous consequences of the enormous money printing going on right now are bringing forth a perfect financial storm that will affect everyone. Gold is the world’s oldest form of money and it has historically survived even the worst recessions. Gold is the real insurance policy that everyone should have in times of crisis. With CORO, we offer a way for people to protect their individual wealth against financial instability and inflation by using gold in their daily lives.”

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company

