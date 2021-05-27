Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

27 May 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 26 May 2021, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 12,781 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 6,135 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name BEN BAXTER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 26 MAY 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 6,135 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-26 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 26 May 2021, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 28,222 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 13,546 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL CARVILL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 26 MAY 2017 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 13,546 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-26 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 26 May 2021, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 18,625 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 26 May 2017. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 30 May 2017 and in the Company's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. 8,940 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

