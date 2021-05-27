Columbus DUI Lawyers Sabol Mallory LLC Launch OVI Checkpoint Location Tracker

Columbus, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabol Mallory LLC has just announced that their award-winning DUI defense law firm has launched a sobriety checkpoint tracker that is available for free on their website: https://sabolmallory.com/columbus-ovi-checkpoint-locations-dui-checkpoint-locations-map-columbus/ .

Sabol Mallory’s DUI Checkpoints Tracker is an interactive map that allows Columbus residents to submit a checkpoint that they spot. The tracker also uses data from past police roadblocks and checkpoints, going back all the way to 2017, enabling them to see which locations in Columbus are regular checkpoint spots.

“Columbus Division of Police sets up checkpoints in locations that have had repeat history of drunk driving related accidents, so we’ve put together an interactive map to track all of them.” Chase Mallory explained.

Chase Mallory and his partner Dan Sabol have been recognized for many criminal defense awards, including prestigious recognition from America’s Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Columbus CEO, and Columbus Business First. Sabol Mallory LLC are experienced DUI lawyers with an office in Downtown Columbus. They offer free DUI case evaluations and are trained and qualified to handle all types of DUI and OVI cases. Whether it is a first-time offense or a repeat OVI offense, Sabol Mallory can provide an honest and thorough evaluation of your case.

“If you see an OVI checkpoint that isn’t on our tracker, let us know! We will add it to our website,” Sabol exclaimed.

