AGM Statement

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 27 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
|99.61%
|0.39%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|95.36%
|4.64%
|3
|Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company
|98.20%
|1.80%
|4
|Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company
|97.40%
|2.60%
|5
|Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company
|97.44%
|2.56%
|6
|Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company
|92.85%
|7.15%
|7
|Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|97.13%
|2.87%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|96.37%
|3.63%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.74%
|1.26%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|99.26%
|0.74%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|91.61%
|8.39%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.96%
|1.04%
|13
|Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means
|98.26%
|1.74%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.
27 May 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850