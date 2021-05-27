AGM Statement

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 27 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 99.61% 0.39% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 95.36% 4.64% 3 Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company 98.20% 1.80% 4 Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company 97.40% 2.60% 5 Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company 97.44% 2.56% 6 Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company 92.85% 7.15% 7 Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 97.13% 2.87% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 96.37% 3.63% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.74% 1.26% 10 Authority to allot shares 99.26% 0.74% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 91.61% 8.39% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 98.96% 1.04% 13 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 98.26% 1.74%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

27 May 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

AATGchair@albion.capital