AGM Statement

| Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 27 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202099.61%0.39%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report95.36%4.64%
3Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company98.20%1.80%
4Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company97.40%2.60%
5Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company97.44%2.56%
6Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company92.85%7.15%
7Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company97.13%2.87%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.37%3.63%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.74%1.26%
10Authority to allot shares99.26%0.74%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights91.61%8.39%
12Authority to purchase own shares98.96%1.04%
13Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means98.26%1.74%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

27 May 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

AATGchair@albion.capital