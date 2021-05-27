Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 12/2021

                                                                                                             27 May 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 6 May 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 125,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 2 June 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 May 2021 to 26 May 2021:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
20-05-20213,000687.012,061,030
21-05-20212,800691.101,935,066
24-05-2021---
25-05-20212,700704.431,901,961
26-05-20212,600703.641,829,464
Accumulated for the period11,100-7,727,521
Accumulated under the programme59,600-39,300,601


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 959,413 treasury shares corresponding to 1.92% of the total share capital. 

