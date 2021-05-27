Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 12/2021

27 May 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 6 May 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 125,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 2 June 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 May 2021 to 26 May 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 20-05-2021 3,000 687.01 2,061,030 21-05-2021 2,800 691.10 1,935,066 24-05-2021 - - - 25-05-2021 2,700 704.43 1,901,961 26-05-2021 2,600 703.64 1,829,464 Accumulated for the period 11,100 - 7,727,521 Accumulated under the programme 59,600 - 39,300,601





Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 959,413 treasury shares corresponding to 1.92% of the total share capital.

