CIO Leadership: Navigating the Turbulent Social Climate in the Workplace Will Steer the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 8

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore recommendations for technology executives on instilling trust with remote employees and how best to earn the team’s trust, along with fresh practices for crafting a next-generation workplace that embraces collaboration across geographies while also evaluating opportunities for hoteling and other emerging workplace options



WESTPORT, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on effective approaches to cultivating a respectful dialogue around political discord and social injustice in the workplace. Executives will also share recommendations for keeping employees engaged in a remote work environment along with tips for navigating the way forward.

“With the national political landscape more divided than ever, Americans are doubling down on demanding social change and equality in the workplace,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Technology executives and industry leaders must use effective approaches to foster a respectful dialogue around political differences and social change.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Collette Creppell , Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University

, Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University Todd Dekkinga , CISO, Airgap Networks

, CISO, Airgap Networks Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Christine Lovely , Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis

, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

, VP & CIO, Chapman University John O’Brien , President & CEO, EDUCAUSE

, President & CEO, EDUCAUSE Lorna Randlett , CEO, Leader’s Forum

, CEO, Leader’s Forum Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Chris Taylor , Chief Inclusion Officer, State of Minnesota

, Chief Inclusion Officer, State of Minnesota Jennifer Terrill, SVP & CIO, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on June 8 will include, Akamai, Appian, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Southern California, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9. Key topics to be discussed in this highly interactive event will include why business technology leaders must design an agile enterprise architecture with a need for speed, along with the need for business technology leaders to balance risk management in innovation efforts in strategic planning with the executive team.

World-class business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Julia Anderson , Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Vince Campisi , SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies

, SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies Karl Hightower , CDO, Novant Health

, CDO, Novant Health Dustin Hillard , CTO, eSentire

, CTO, eSentire Khalid Kark , Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Joseph Puglisi , VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

, VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. Anna Ransley , Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken Millie Torres , GTO Global Head of Risk Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge

, GTO Global Head of Risk Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge George Westerman, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, eSentire, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, NPower, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on June 16. Timely topics to be explored at this international event will include insights into enabling organizational agility and how to help line-of-business leaders respond to the changing business landscape quickly and effectively. The summit will also explore recommendations on how CIOs and technology executives can contribute to environmental and social causes for their organizations and their communities – and make an impact by doing so.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Danny Attias , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan Charlotte Baldwin , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Frank Bignone , Global Director of Digital Transformation (DX) Division, FPT Corporation

, Global Director of Digital Transformation (DX) Division, FPT Corporation Avril Chester , Chief Technology Officer, Founder & CEO, Cancer Central, Royal Institute of British Architects

, Chief Technology Officer, Founder & CEO, Cancer Central, Royal Institute of British Architects Joanna Drake , CIO, The Hut Group

, CIO, The Hut Group Tony Healy , Chief Digital Information Officer, Mobica Ltd

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Mobica Ltd Clare Hickie , Regional CIO, EMEA & APJ, Workday, Inc.

, Regional CIO, EMEA & APJ, Workday, Inc. Vicky Higgin , CIO, Highways England

, CIO, Highways England Jayne Hill , Engineering Officer & Mental Health First-Aider, Blue Prism

, Engineering Officer & Mental Health First-Aider, Blue Prism Tim Oldman , Founder and CEO, Leesman

, Founder and CEO, Leesman Dave Roberts , Global IT Director, Stantec

, Global IT Director, Stantec Graham Spivey , Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 include Akamai, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Sonatype, UK Innovative Tech Leaders, Workday, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At the 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 25, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their exceptional contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Michael Chill, CIO, Johnstone Supply

CIO, Johnstone Supply Cara Turano, COO, Technology Association of Oregon

COO, Technology Association of Oregon Saby Waraich, CIO, Clackamas Community College



At the 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 26, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their extraordinary contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

, COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc. Sam Masiello, CISO, Gates Corporation

CISO, Gates Corporation Steven Michaels, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer; SCL Health System



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On June 10, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘The Next Disruption: Hybrid Working.’ This webinar will feature Callie Baumann, Vice President of Employee Technology Experience, Digital Workspace at Humana; Brian Kirkland, CTO at Choice Hotels; ML Madhavaro, CIO at Exterran Energy Solutions; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Eclipz.io; and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom. These executives will share a variety of perspectives on how work will be done going forward, where we work from, how we work and what this is all going to look like.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0895f6b6-0444-4525-89df-396b581fff2f