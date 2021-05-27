Nexii partners with Popeyes® to deliver sustainable new restaurant

Vancouver, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Vancouver/ Traditional Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations) – Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ) today announced that it has partnered with fast-food chain Popeyes® to deliver its latest Canadian restaurant.



Nexii constructed the new restaurant located in Abbotsford, British Columbia in less than two weeks, supporting the Popeyes brand’s rapid growth and expansion in Canada. Popeyes now has 12 restaurants in the province, and the new restaurant in Abbotsford is the brand’s first location constructed using building materials and technologies that are significantly more sustainable than those used in traditional construction.

Nexii’s high-performance green building products are precision manufactured in plants to project specifications using 3D software. This process means that Nexii panels are able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite, accelerating standard build times by between 50% - 75%[1]. This process – where Nexii products are manufactured offsite and assembled on site – enables Nexii to eliminate almost all onsite construction waste.

Nexii anticipates that its technology will reduce the Popeyes restaurant’s operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30%[2] as a result of two key innovations: its choice of building material and assembly process. Nexii’s proprietary material Nexiite, used within its building panels, is more thermally efficient and less carbon-intensive than concrete. When assembled, the Nexii panels create an airtight building envelope. Together, this markedly improves a building’s energy efficiency and, in turn, significantly lowers the greenhouse gas emissions for ongoing building operation.

Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at Nexii, said: “Over the next four decades, the equivalent of 500 New York Cities will be built around the world as cities grow dramatically. It’s essential that all new construction is also green construction to keep our planet healthy and liveable.

“We are proud to partner with major retailers, like Popeyes, to help them reduce the environmental impacts of their new buildings. At Nexii, we have married sustainability with speed of delivery: not only can our technology reduce climate pollution by approximately 30%, but we can also accelerate construction timelines.”

Robert Manuel, General Manager for Popeyes in Canada, said: “As a company, we are committed to building the most loved restaurant brands in the world, and reducing our environmental impact while doing so. We are therefore excited to partner with Nexii to reduce the carbon emissions of an upcoming Canadian restaurant in British Columbia. This is just one of many steps we’re taking as a Brand to positively affect climate change, and we’re looking forward to continuing this important sustainability journey with our restaurants.”

In December 2020, Nexii constructed a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks drive thru store. The Starbucks store and the Popeyes restaurant are both located in the same retail development in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and Nexii is in talks to deliver further projects at the site.

The Popeyes restaurant is expected to open to the public by the fall of 2021.

Notes to editors:

¹ Compared to the historical time required to build a stand-alone restaurant of similar size in Canada.

² Compared to a traditionally constructed restaurant.

About Nexii:

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com , or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter ( @NexiiBuilds ) or on LinkedIn ( Nexii Building Solutions ).

About Popeyes:

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.