Docker Advances Collaborative Application Development Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc ., today announced updates and enhancements to the Docker Collaborative Application Development Platform that help development teams increase velocity through new capabilities and improved workflows. Announced at DockerCon Live 2021 , Docker is introducing three key enhancements including the introduction of Docker Development Environments, a new version of Docker Compose, and Scoped Personal Access Tokens for application pipeline automation. In a separate press release, Docker also announced an expansion of the company’s trusted-content offerings for the more than eight million registered Docker developers .



“Today’s developers face a variety of languages, frameworks and architectures, as well as discontinuous interfaces between tools for each pipeline stage, resulting in application development that is enormously complex to get from source code to cloud runtime,” said Docker Vice President of Products Donnie Berkholz. “Today’s announcements empower developers to ship faster by bringing their ideas to reality with Docker.”

Docker is a leading provider of collaborative application development platforms for development teams. Docker provides simplicity, velocity and choice for millions of developers who want to build, share and run great apps from code to cloud. Details on today’s announcement include:

Docker Development Environments

Docker Development Environments form the foundation of Docker’s new collaborative team development experience. It empowers teams to work better together to create value for customers by spending less time setting up and debugging environments, bringing the ease of use and reproducibility of containers to an interactive development environment. Developers can now easily share more than just their code, taking the dependencies and wider application context and sharing this with a teammate as simply as doing a docker push. Docker Development Environments will be available next month.

Docker Compose v2

Docker continues investing in Docker Compose, a developer favorite tool for running multiple container applications. A recent JetBrains survey, ‘ The State of Developer Ecosystem 2020 ’, shows that 76% of developers use Docker Compose for running containerized applications during development. Version 2 incorporates the docker compose command into the Docker CLI. Recent releases of Compose now offer improved support for deep learning as well as multi-environment configurations. GPU support for Windows and Linux makes it easier for developers and data scientists to run GPU-heavy workloads such as deep learning. Service profiles make it easy to manage and switch between configurations, such as development, testing and production. Docker Compose v2 is currently available in Docker Desktop and will be included in the Docker Linux packages later in the year.

Scoped Personal Access Tokens

With access to software supply chains becoming a higher security concern, Docker is updating Personal Access Tokens (PATs) to support fine-grained permissioning. The new Docker token permissions, which are scheduled to release later this summer, include options to define access that is read only, read and write, or read public repos only. This security feature provides developers and their managers with tighter control over which teams, and which automated application delivery pipelines have access to their container images and applications, further expanding the Docker platform position in providing developers with tools for building secure supply chains. In addition to securing access to applications, the tokens also simplify cross-team collaboration, letting development teams decide which teams and systems they want to enable with unrestricted access to their content.

Additional overviews and demonstrations of these announcements will be covered today during the keynote presentations at DockerCon Live 2021 on Thursday, May 27 at 9 am Pacific time.

DockerCon Live is a free, one-day virtual event that is a unique experience for developers and development teams who are building the next generation of modern applications. If you want to learn about how to go from code to cloud fast and how to solve your development challenges, DockerCon Live 2021 offers engaging live content to help you build, share and run your applications. Register today at https://dockr.ly/2PSJ7vn .

Resources: