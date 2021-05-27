Morehouse Instrument Debuts Single Channel Load Cell Indicator That Displays Precise, Accurate Force and Weight Measurements

YORK, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. is now offering the PD6100, a single channel load cell indicator that accepts a direct strain gauge, load cell, or mV input and displays it in scaled engineering units. The full-featured indicator is easy-to-use for force and weight measurement applications. Its dual-line display and dual-scale capability allows the measurement to be displayed in two different units of measure. This function can be used for pressure and force, weight and piece count, feet and meters, and other parameters.



Features of the PD6100 indicator include: a bi-directional operation for tension or compression; a 1/8 DIN indicator with a NEMA 4X, IP65 front; a six-digit view of the process measurement; an auto-zero feature that eliminates drift over time; an easy to read Sunbright display; capture or programmable tare; a rounding function with 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, or 100 options; unipolar input ranges of 15, 30, 150, 300 mV; bipolar input ranges of ±15, ±25, ±150, ±250 mV ; selectable 5 or 10 VDC sensor excitation; and MeterView® Pro software that connects directly to a PC to configure, monitor, and datalog the indicator.

The indicator can support 350 Ω load cells, making it ideal for multipoint weight measurement applications. See our website for more information on the PD6100.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23266062-b193-4b63-8972-2b9d52db8ce4

Morehouse Instrument Company creates a safer world by helping customers make better force and torque measurements. The company believes in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. It challenges the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and how to focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. Its force equipment is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times. Morehouse Instrument Company is ISO/IEC 17025 / ANSI/NCSLI Z540.3 Accredited