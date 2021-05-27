15/2021・Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement no. 15 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork” or the "Company") in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Trifork today announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

GRO Capital

GRO Capital A/S being the sole shareholder of GRO Fund I GP ApS acting as general partner for and on behalf of GRO Fund I K/S who is the majority and controlling shareholder of GRO Holding I ApS (together referred to as "GRO Capital") has today sold 3,206,127 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10, as part of the Offering.

Further, GRO Capital has today lent 554,257 shares in the Company to Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige ("Carnegie"), pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into in connection with the overallotment of shares by the Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Offering (the "Overallotment Option").

Following the lending of shares and the completion and settlement of the above transactions in connection with the Offering, GRO Capital no longer holds or exercise control over any shares or voting rights in the Company.

If the Overallotment Option is not exercised in full, shares corresponding to the unexercised part of the Overallotment Option will be redelivered to GRO Capital.

GRO Capital A/S is organized under the laws of Denmark with its registered address at Amaliegade 49, 1., DK-1256 Copenhagen C.

Jørn Larsen

In connection with the Offering, Jørn Larsen has today sold 426,303 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10, as part of the Offering.

Further, Jørn Larsen has today lent 73,697 shares in the Company to Carnegie, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into in connection with the Overallotment Option.

Following the lending of shares and the completion and settlement of the Offering, Jørn Larsen holds, directly and indirectly through controlled entities, 3,809,995 shares in the Company each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10.

Accordingly, Jørn Larsen's direct and indirect shareholdings will correspond to 19.30 % of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

Kresten Krab Thorup

In connection with the Offering, Kresten Krab Thorup has today, indirectly, sold 1,705,123 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10, as part of the Offering.

Further, Kresten Krab Thorup has today, indirectly, lent 297,787 shares in the Company to Carnegie, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into in connection with the Overallotment Option.

Following the lending of shares and the completion and settlement of the Offering, Kresten Krab Thorup holds, directly and indirectly through controlled entities, 1,308,840 shares in the Company each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10.

Accordingly, Kresten Krab Thorup's direct and indirect shareholdings will correspond to 6.63 % of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts.

Following completion and settlement of the Offering, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. holds 1,007,000 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10.

Accordingly, the holding of 1,007,000 shares in the Company by Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. will correspond to 5.1 % of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com

