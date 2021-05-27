INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VER, ALTA, MMAC, XEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned. If you are a Cimarex Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

