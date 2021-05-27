Community on the Verge of Blood Shortage Due to Historically Low Donor Turnout

Greenville, SC--Charleston, SC--Florence/Myrtle Beach, SC--Raleigh, NC--Asheville, NC--Savannah, GA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The local blood supply is now critically low after months of historically low blood donor turnout. According to the latest data from The Blood Connection, local hospitals have consumed twice as much blood as the community has donated. This community is inching dangerously close to a blood shortage.

The Blood Connection (TBC) relies on community blood donors to prevent a blood emergency like a shortage. Although TBC is responsible for keeping the blood supply stable, it cannot replicate blood; it must be donated. In times like these, an urgent plea to the public is the only way to improve the sharp decrease in donations. TBC needs more than 800 blood donations per day to meet the needs of its local hospital partners. It’s important to remember that blood donations are used to save lives every day.

Unexpected traumas, unprecedented events like the gas shortage, and long-term effects of COVID-19 are exacerbating the issue. Surprisingly, the blood supply is in an even more unstable position than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, there is usually a dip in donations during the Memorial Day weekend – this year that dip could trigger a blood shortage.

Those willing to donate blood are urged to immediately schedule an appointment or locate a convenient donation opportunity in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. While it is not mandatory in order to donate blood, those who have received any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood immediately.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

