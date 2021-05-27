English French

New EU regulations:

Delta Drone obtains first security clearance for ISS Spotter

Dardilly, May 27th, 2021 - 6 p.m.

Under the new European regulations, which came into force on 1st January 2021, Delta Drone received its first operating licence from the DSAC (Civil Aviation Safety Directorate) on May 21st for its automatic ISS Spotter drone system.

After a long risk analysis process for specific operations, in relation to the DGAC (French Aeronautic Authority) services, this authorization marks a turning point in the use of drone solutions dedicated to security and surveillance.

It is the first in Europe to be signed for an automatic surveillance and safety drone system, under the new European regulations.

This operating license thus allows the commissioning of the ISS Spotter system and the operational flight of the associated automatic drone on all sites, throughout the European Union.

Several scenarios are available to the user, including the scheduled intervention patrol, the initiative patrol (the "click and go" function, which is an exclusivity Delta Drone) or the flight triggered by the alarm.

The ISS Spotter solution is the result of the combined expertise of Delta Drone and several of its subsidiaries, including Pixiel and DPS, two entities dedicated to the design and development of security drone solutions, respectively through their Neosafe and 3S projects. Each of them owns patents, the first filled as early as 2016.

European regulations stipulate that an authorisation is required for each site. Thus, while this authorization concerns a site located in the Ile-de-France area, several other files are being investigated and prepared to enable the implementation of ISS Spotter solutions in the short term.

After several months of study and exchanges with the DGAC, the authorization was acted, demonstrating the reliability and confidence placed in the ISS Spotter automatic drone system.

This first success paves the way for future approvals in the European format, which will allow Delta Drone to enter the world of the next generation drone and prepare for integration into the U-Space.

