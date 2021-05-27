Renowned DJ BLOND:ISH to Bring Together the Worlds of Art and Crypto in Miami

Miami, FL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influential Canadian producer BLOND:ISH will be hosting an NFT release and exhibition on June 3rd. The drop will be the first of the groundbreaking Chakratastic NFT series starting with edition 111. It will run on the Solana blockchain due to BLOND:ISH’s environmental concerns over PoW networks.

The series is inspired by a deep exploration of the Seven Chakras: root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, third eye, throat, and crown. As a meditation and wellness advocate, BLOND:ISH has composed seven musical pieces that correspond to each of the Chakras and another one - symbolizing the alignment of all the elements, a total of eight collectibles.

The visual representations for the collection are designed by Known For along with BLOND:ISH’s creative direction. Each piece will be exhibited with its own smell, taste, sound, and feel, taking digital art a step further with evocative reminders of the search for balance and the importance of community. BLOND:ISH has teamed up with the Art Plug collective to bring her NFTs to life.

These beautiful chakra NFTs will be featured at The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse. The 50,000 square foot retro-fitted warehouse is located in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami and is known for hosting special exhibitions and educational programs. Chakratastic will be the first presentation of this kind to be hosted at the prestigious venue and every contributor to the auction will be given a participation NFT.

“We are coming together in Miami during the Miami Crypto Weekend to innovate the landscape of hybrid physical and digital experiences. We hope the audience leaves more educated, enriched, and abundant than before they arrived.” – BLOND:ISH.

As part of the Miami Crypto Week, BLOND:ISH is also set to be a speaker at the Bitcoin Conference opening the next day. There she will join influential figures such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, former congressman Ron Paul, and crypto-friendly athletes Tony Hawk and Floyd Mayweather.

About BLOND:ISH

BLOND:ISH is a Canadian producer, DJ solo act, and sustainability activist represented by Vive-ann Bakos. She has collaborated with acts that include Diplo, Depeche Mode, Pete Tong, and played at festivals such as Coachella, Burning Man, Ultra Music Festival.

