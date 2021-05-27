Catholic Medical Mission Board and Anera Partner to Provide Emergency Assistance in Gaza

New York, New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) and Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid) are partnering to deliver critical medicines and medical supplies to the rising numbers of injured and displaced families in Gaza.

On May 20, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease fire that has ended 11 days of fighting that caused widespread destruction in Gaza. With the current ceasefire, humanitarian aid can be distributed into Gaza. Some 58,000 Palestinians in the region have been internally displaced due to the recent violence, many seeking shelter in crowded schools particularly risky during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest reports from Gaza, at least 232 people, including more than 60 children, have been killed in the violence and more than 1,760 wounded.

“Through this partnership with Anera, we can make a real difference for families in Gaza affected by the violence,” said Darnelle Bernier, Vice President of CMMB’s Medical Donations Program. “We are committed to mobilizing medicines, medical supplies, and other relief items to support of health facilities. Gaza’s already fragile health system has been challenged by the fourth war in just over a decade. Doctors have lost their lives, families have been displaced, and many vital medicines are running out. Hospitals already straining to treat patients with COVID-19, which has ravaged Palestinians in Gaza, now add care for casualties of this conflict."

“Donated medicines and medical supplies need to be granted swift clearance and delivery to Gaza,” said Darnelle Bernier. “The distribution of medical relief is a humanitarian priority and helps re-establish basic health services. Amidst the violence, health facilities are struggling to serve the everyday needs of Gaza’s 2 million people.”

CMMB is partnering with Anera, who transports and distributes the donated medicines and supplies into Gaza. In a previous shipment, CMMB and Anera provided clinics and health facilities with Tylenol for children, aspirin, cough syrup, analgesics, gloves, and other critical supplies.

Over the last ten years, CMMB’s Medical Donations Program has distributed over 3,000 shipments with a total value of more than $4 billion worth of medicines and medical supplies in 88 countries. In partnership with leading pharmaceutical companies and trusted local partners on the ground, CMMB delivers medicines free-of-charge to the most vulnerable people in the world.

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at LDougherty@cmmb.org

About CMMB



CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children health, we deliver sustainable health services in Peru, Haiti, Kenya, South Sudan, and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteer, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. CMMB has delivered over 3,000 shipments with a total value of more than $4 billion worth of medical aid in 88 countries over the last ten years.

Learn more at: https://cmmb.org/

About Anera



Since 1968, Anera has helped refugees and others hurt by conflicts in the Middle East live with dignity and purpose. Anera, which has no political or religious affiliation, works on the ground with partners in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Lebanon, and Jordan. We mobilize resources for immediate humanitarian relief and for sustainable health, education, and economic development efforts. Our staff are from the communities they serve, navigating the politics that constrict progress to get help where it’s needed most. We will keep building better lives until hope finds its way in the Middle East.

Learn more at: https://www.anera.org/





