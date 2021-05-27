Ubisoft Strengthens its Tech Leadership with Appointment of Guillemette Picard as Vice President of Production Technology

PARIS, FRANCE – May 27, 2021 – Today, Ubisoft announced the appointment of Guillemette Picard as the company’s first-ever Vice President of Production Technology. In her new role, Guillemette will lead a team of transversal experts to oversee the strategy and supervision of all aspects of Ubisoft’s production technologies, with the objective of enabling Ubisoft’s teams to deliver the most innovative, enriching game experiences to players. She will report to Virginie Haas, Ubisoft’s Chief Studios Operating Officer.







One of the largest creative forces in the video game industry, Ubisoft is also home to state-of-the-art production technologies, including the Anvil and Snowdrop game engines. Building upon the company’s 35 years of technological excellence, Guillemette and her team will federate Ubisoft’s in-house technical experts and R&D teams towards the goal of leveraging critical technologies – including A.I., Blockchain, Cloud and VR – to continue to build and deliver the best user and developer experience.







“Technology has always been an enabler for Ubisoft’s innovation,” said Virginie Haas. “Now more than ever, it is the foundation that enables us to push the boundaries of our medium, remove barriers for our teams and players, and bring to life some of the most creative, memorable games in the world. Guillemette’s exemplary leadership and deep experience across multiple tech-driven companies and sectors will be invaluable assets in unlocking Ubisoft’s full potential to produce and operate the best games, now and in the future.”







“Ubisoft has a long-standing culture of technology-inspired innovation, and I am thrilled to be joining forces with such passionate and expert teams,” said Guillemette Picard. “Production technology is key to creating memorable and enriching gaming experiences. I am looking forward to building on the group’s existing strengths and identifying new opportunities for growth and innovation that will benefit both teams and players.”











Note to Editors – Guillemette Picard’s Biography



Guillemette Picard has held various leadership roles in technology development and investment for several international and fast-growing companies. She most recently served as Chief Customer Officer of Nabla, a French Health Tech company combining medical expertise with artificial intelligence and machine learning operating systems. Prior to joining Nabla, she was Head of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence at Allianz France, where she oversaw the creation of digital applications designed to identify and better understand customer behavior and preferences through data management. Previously, she spent four years as Investment Director at ENGIE, where she set a new corporate venture and led investments in digital start-ups. She also worked at the European Investment Bank as a technology expert in charge of financing innovating projects. She started her career at Schlumberger in the United States, where she was responsible for developing sensors and data analysis models. Guillemette currently serves as Board Member at SOITEC, a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, and at CLS Group, a subsidiary of the French Space Agency CNES and a worldwide company and pioneer provider of monitoring and surveillance space-based solutions to manage planet resources in a sustainable way. A French citizen, Guillemette holds an engineering degree from École Polytechnique and a PhD from ESPCI Paris Tech.



