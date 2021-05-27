Sheesha Finance Partners With Blockchain Australia™ to Expand Incubation Services To New Markets

Dubai, UAE, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, announced a partnership today with Blockchain Australia™, a Melbourne headquartered technology products and services company which excels in delivering world-class solutions based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). The partnership will enable Blockchain Australia to expand its incubation services by working mutually with Sheesha Finance in growing the DeFi industry to other global markets.





Due to a lack of resources and strategy, the DeFi industry boom comes with plenty of innovative ideas that fail to make it to the commercial market. Blockchain Australia and Sheesha Finance will work together to disrupt the incubation industry by decentralizing the business model, which is currently highly centralized. The collaboration will focus on verticals such as DeFi, NFTs, and cross-platform gaming, starting with their Ethical DeFi project, Marhaba.





“Sheesha Finance is a mix of a lot of flavors, with VC’s, advisors, and startup mentors from various verticals,” said Ralph Kalsi, Blockchain Australia CEO. “We are excited and very hopeful from this partnership, because this is a way to mutually benefit each other across markets and boundaries.”





“The partnership between Sheesha Finance and Blockchain Australia is a fantastic opportunity to grow blockchain around the world and continue to make quality DeFi projects available to investors,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, the founder of Sheesha Finance. “Blockchain Australia is committed to expanding DeFi globally, and we are excited to take this journey with them.”





Blockchain Australia™ is a Melbourne-headquartered technology products and services company which excels in delivering world class solutions based on DLT, and prides itself in being a one-stop-shop for all blockchain development needs from concept to delivery. Blockchain Australia supports and encourages new ideas and helps them to develop by incubating them and providing them the required mentorship and guidance.





About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.





About Blockchain Australia™

Blockchain Australia™ (https://blockchainaustralia.com.au/) is Australia’s leading blockchain development and consulting company. We deliver performance-driven solutions that are guaranteed to meet your needs and give you that competitive edge. Blockchain Australia is passionate about advancing the industry as a whole, and sees how this new technology can be adopted to make everyday lives better. This is part of the mission to connect Australia to the future of technology.





