Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood completes auction of bills

Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 21 1202. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2.040 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.500 million at a simple rate of 3.55%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
