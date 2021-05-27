Dr. Saeed Khan Speaks to Topics Affecting the Industry of Internal Medicine

Jupiter, Fl., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Saeed Khan has been a doctor of Internal Medicine for over 39 years. He earned his degree in medicine from Dow University of Health Sciences, where he graduated in 1982. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center. Saeed Khan MD has his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. In addition, he is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Certified Physician Executive (CPE). His educational background and years of professional experience make him an excellent person to speak on some of the pressing issues facing the world of Internal Medicine right now.

Dr. Saeed Khan’s office is based in Okeechobee FL, outside of West Palm Beach and Jupiter. The team at Saeed Khan MD are the premier providers of value-based care with an emphasis on wellness and managing chronic disease. He has been actively involved in transforming the current model of internal medicine of “one size fits all” procedure based illness management to designing care plans customized to the individual’s total medical needs. These plans, in addition to illness management also address other issues that have major influences on the patient’s overall health. Examples include mobility and other functional aspects of daily living: cognitive ability like memory issues, depression, and other important social determinates of health which interfere with well-being, such as accessing care or affording needed care.

About 20 years ago, Dr. Khan chose to go to a medically underserved area where many people’s medical issues had previously not been diagnosed or were untreated. His practice has strived to help the community where they provide a significant amount of care to both underinsured and uninsured.

The challenges of working in semi-rural and rural underserved areas include large geographical areas, with patients often living far from medical facilities; limited clinical resources; poor connectivity; and the ability to access needed care like IV antibiotics or wound care. As a result, the practice has been an innovator and early adopter of telemedicine, use of home health professionals who provide real time images of wounds and rehabilitation post procedures. The practice was well prepared and embraced telemedicine, working to streamline and perfect the process during the pandemic to continue to provide quality care.

The experience of Dr. Saeed Khan provides a unique perspective that allows the staff at Saeed Khan MD to diagnosis and see the effects of almost all illnesses including COVID-19. Unfortunately, like so many other health care professionals, Dr. Saeed Khan also contracted Covid-19 himself. After a very difficult hospitalization including time on a ventilator, he slowly recovered after receiving 24/7 nursing and rehab care, most of which was provided by his dedicated and talented staff. Dr Saeed Khan has been able to resume limited activities and to assist his team with all medical care questions.

Dr. Saeed Khan’s office remains open and his team of three Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants in Okeechobee FL, are accepting new patients for appointments, preventative care, and internal medical care both in person and via telemedicine.

For more information on Dr. Saeed Khan and how he can speak on subjects like the effects of being a COVID long-hauler and the world of internal medicine post-pandemic, please visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/saeed-khan-32752996.

