Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing teams up with Berkshire County Arc to offer employment opportunities to workers with cognitive disabilities.

Lee, MA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Berkshire-based biotech company producing injectable medicines for clinical trials, has teamed up with Berkshire County Arc (BCArc) to offer employment opportunities to workers with cognitive disabilities.

Berkshire County Arc (BCArc), a non-profit, tax-exempt, human services organization, offers a broad range of community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and autism throughout Berkshire and Hampden Counties in Massachusetts. Their employment services program places and manages jobs for more than 100 individuals with disabilities at dozens of employers across the Berkshires.

BSM recently supported this initiative when they hired three employees from BCArc for a new employment opportunity that offered a pay well above the minimum wage. BSM’s new staff were welcomed at BSM on Wednesday, May 12th as the company’s new facility cleaners. Their shifts run from 5PM – 9PM, Monday through Friday.

The founders of BSM commented that the partnership aligned with their original intent when creating the business in 2014. “We decided to build BSM in the Lee, Massachusetts, because we wanted to bring high salary job opportunities to the Berkshires,” said chief technical officer and cofounder, Dr. Andrea Wagner, “BCArc does incredible work, and we are thrilled to open our doors to the Berkshire residents they help.” BSM, which started with three employees, has rapidly grown to employ over 170 residents with competitive salaries, benefits, and career growth opportunities.

Susanne Brelsford, an employment specialist at BCArc commented, “Berkshire County Arc is very excited to be able to partner with Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing to offer an opportunity for our Individuals to be gainfully employed in the community, BSM is well-known as well as a supportive employer who have made our Individuals part of their family”.

