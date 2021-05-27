HRPA Announces 2021 Award of Distinction Winner

Toronto, Ontario, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce the winner of its 2021 Award of Distinction.

During the HRPA 2021 Annual Meeting, Ernest Ogunleye, CPHR, Owner & Principal Consultant, EON Performance Solutions, received the Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award, a prestigious honorary title under the HRPA Awards of Distinction.

The long-time HR professional was presented with the award for his commitment to learning and mentoring the future generation of leaders. He was also recognized for his leadership in building strategic coalitions aimed to promote the importance of the human resources profession to business leaders and the wider public.

"Congratulations to our 2021 Awards of Distinction recipient, Ernest Ogunleye," said Louise Taylor Green, CEO of HRPA. "We are beyond grateful to work with such outstanding leaders like Ernest, who continue to make an indelible impact in the HR profession and the world at large.”

The HRPA Awards of Distinction are awarded each year to HRPA members who have exemplified excellence in the HR field. Recipients are rewarded for consistently demonstrating their skill, professionalism, dedication, and hard work in their profession.

There are four categories in the HRPA Awards of Distinction including the Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award, which is presented to academics who have made an exceptional contribution to the HR profession. To learn more about the HRPA Awards of Distinction, visit here.

About HRPA

At the Human Resources Professionals Association, we believe that better HR makes business better. The HRPA ensures that our 24,000 members and students have the most up-to-date tools and the advanced skills to lead our workplaces into the future. We regulate HR professionals in the public interest. Our members are held to the province’s highest standards, so Ontario workplaces can trust us to help unlock business growth and optimize employee potential. Learn more at www.hrpa.ca.