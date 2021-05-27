More Pickup Trucks, Full Size SUVs Sporting Fuel-Efficient Diesel Options Will Be on the Road this Memorial Day Weekend

Washington, DC, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More full-size pickup trucks and SUVs sporting fuel-efficient advanced diesel engine options are on the roads earning an increasing vote of acceptance from consumers, according to a recent analysis by the Diesel Technology Forum.

“The diesel option is proving popular with buyers seeking a full-size pickup truck, the most popular selling vehicle type in America. While sales of pickup trucks with diesel engines made up about two percent of all sales in 2019, sales have grown between 34 and 74 percent between March 2020 and March 2021 depending on the make and model. Diesel half ton pickups join their heavy-duty cousins where diesel makes up more than 50 percent of sales, according to analysis by Alan Baum, Baum & Associates,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for profit association that represents leaders in diesel engines, equipment and fuels.

Brands with diesel engine options in pickup trucks and SUVs include General Motors Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that achieves a best-in-class EPA estimated maximum highway fuel economy rating of 33 mpg, RAM Trucks (1500 EcoDiesel) with best in class towing up to 12,560 lbs., Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler both with EcoDiesel options that achieve an EPA rated 29 mpg in highway driving.

“Now more than ever, buyers are seeking a proven, no-compromise vehicle experience, delivering the combination of power, performance, driving range, towing capability and more fuel efficiency, all in a larger vehicle, and that’s what they get in choosing a diesel engine option,” said Schaeffer.

“Second only to full-size pickup trucks, SUVs are the most popular and fastest growing vehicle segment in the U.S., so the availability of more fuel-efficient diesel engine options is welcome news. Diesel engine options have recently become available in full-size SUV offerings from General Motors brands Chevrolet (Tahoe and Suburban), GMC (Yukon and Yukon XL) and Cadillac (Escalade and Escalade ESV). According to GM Authority, through the end of April (2021), the LM2 is accounting for eight percent of Suburban sales and six percent of Tahoe sales. The figures represent the highest take rate for the baby Duramax engine in the full-size Chevy SUVs since it entered production.

“Today’s vehicle buyers have many fuel-efficient and advanced technology choices, and diesel is one of them, delivering impressive fuel economy in large vehicles that translates into extended driving ranges, up to 756 miles on a single tank (GMC Yukon XL). Plus, a more-efficient diesel engine opens up even more possibilities such as the ability to use biobased diesel fuels. By doing so this further lowers the vehicle carbon footprint, beyond the fuel efficiency advantage over gasoline. Advanced biofuels like renewable diesel fuel and blends of high-quality biodiesel add an important dimension to the diesel offering, one that boosts sustainability of a personal vehicle choice.”

Current diesel offerings range from light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans to sport utility vehicles. More details on alternative-power vehicle sales in the United States are available at the Forum’s newest resource, the U.S. Vehicle Sales Dashboard. Sales data and analysis supplied by Alan Baum, Baum & Associates and is subject to change, pending new updates and select data availability for some models and markets.

Members of the Diesel Technology Forum are the leaders in advanced technology engines, components vehicles, fuels, and equipment, both diesel and a range of alternative fuels, including electrification, hydrogen, natural gas and others.

