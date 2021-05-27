Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

English French

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 27th, 2021 the following persons were elected as directors of Cartier:



Name Votes for % For Michel Bouchard 106,304,221 100 Philippe Cloutier 106,304,221 100 Mario Jacob 98,795,721 92.94 Jean-Yves Laliberté 106,304,221 100 Daniel Massé 98,790,721 92.93

The stock option plan of the Company (the “Plan”) as described in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis).

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following persons as officers of the Company:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;

Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President;

Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;

Jean-Yves Laliberté, CPA, ICD.D, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

On May 27th, 2021, the Board of Directors granted a total of 2,050,000 stock options to directors, officers, one employee and one consultant of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.305 per share no later than May 26th, 2026.

