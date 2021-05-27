2021 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase to highlight Indigenous voices on economic reconciliation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 70 per cent of Canadians believe natural resource development is a good way for Indigenous communities to create skilled and well-paying jobs and 72 per cent believe it can provide financial benefits to Indigenous communities, according to a newly-released Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Resource Works, in the lead-up to the Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase.



On May 28 and June 4, the 2021 Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase will bring together Indigenous, industry and government leaders for a virtual conference to discuss economic reconciliation. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Honourable Stephen Point will offer keynote addresses during the two-day event.

Building on nation-wide dialogue on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Showcase will delve into a range of important topics from renewable energy to advancing Indigenous businesses in Canada and will serve as a launching point for partnerships key to Canada’s future.

According to Mark Podlasly, Director of Policy for the First National Major Projects Coalition and a member of the Nlaka’pamux Nation, “Collaboration and open dialogue are key to achieving resource reconciliation in Canada. This conference brings forward leading Indigenous and industry voices – the conversations and ideas begin there.”

Margareta Dovgal, Director of Research at Resource Works, which is an event convenor, said of the newly released poll, "The last decade has been transformative. Indigenous communities have advanced partnerships for local and national benefit. The vanguard of Canada’s corporate sector, especially in the energy and resource sectors, has charted a new path to consultation and engagement with Indigenous peoples that others can follow.

“With big changes coming in Canadian law, there is still considerable work ahead to communicate this track record and ensure that progress to date is recognized. Canadians should understand the significance of this approach, not only to the well-being of Indigenous communities but also to the future prosperity of all Canadians.”

The May 28 and June 4 event will feature keynote addresses from:

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan , Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl; and,

, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl; and, The Honourable Stephen Point, Chancellor of the University of British Columbia; BC judge; former BC lieutenant-governor; former Chief of the Skowkale First Nation, Tribal Chair of the Stó:lō Nation, and Grand Chief of Stó:lō Tribal Council.

And dialogue with leading voices on industry and reconciliation, including:

Sharleen Gale , Chief, Fort Nelson First Nation;

, Chief, Fort Nelson First Nation; Dan George , President & CEO of Four Directions Management Services and member of the Wet’suwet’en Nation;

, President & CEO of Four Directions Management Services and member of the Wet’suwet’en Nation; Tabatha Bull , CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business; and,

, CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business; and, Mark Podlasly, Director of Policy, First Nations Major Projects Coalition.

“We’re grateful to have Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders with deep experience in reconciliation and collaboration joining us to share their insights and lessons learned,” said Stewart Muir, Executive Director of Resource Works.

The event is made possible with support from patron sponsor Global Container Terminals, platinum sponsor RBC Royal Bank, gold sponsor Enbridge, keynote sponsors Coastal GasLink, Teck Resources and TELUS, and other valued supporters.

The full event agenda can be found here. Registration is open to all. Media can contact clansley@globalpublic.com for further information or to register.

Media contact:

Catherine Lansley

clansley@globalpublic.com

613-204-8244