DSG Global, Inc. Auto Division Imperium Motors to Attend Multiple Major Automobile and Trade Shows in North America

SURREY, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce scheduled attendance at various Major Automobile and Trade shows in the next several months.



The first show to be attended will be the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or better known as SEMA Show that was formed in 1963. This world-famous event consists of companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, media, vehicle manufactures, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers and restoration specialists. This year’s dates will be November 2nd to the 5th in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Well over 6,000 companies will be in attendance.

As previously announced, the company will be attending the Los Angeles International Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This show has up to 1,000,000 attendees in past shows and is the largest Auto Show in the Western United States. Imperium will be displaying the Skywell ET5 SUV, and the Skywell’s Electric Bus. We are truly excited about our fully Electric Class B Motorhome that we believe will change the RV industry states William J Rex President of Imperium EV/MFG! As well as several newly designed Low-Speed and High-Speed Electric Vehicles and their latest designed e-Bikes and e-Scooters. The auto show dates are from November 19-28, 2021.

Imperium Motors Commercial Vehicle Division will be attending BusCon, the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include various supplier, manufactures, distributors, government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The show dates are November 15-17, 2021.

The company will also be attending the Las Vegas Consumer Electronic Show, also known as the CES Show from January 5-8, 2022. At this show the company will be unveiling two new fully electric high-speed vehicles to be manufactured in at its United States. The CES show has become the premier event location for the Electric Vehicle industry. Most major and upcoming Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Distributors will be in attendance.

“The company looks forward to the exposure, sales and media coverage generated by these large-scale events,” commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Corp.” Also, in attendance at many of these events will be top management from several of our supplier and partner companies. This is a great chance to see the products and meet the people involved in design and manufacturing of our vehicles.”

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

