Extendicare Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021 (the “Meeting”), which included the election as directors of the Company of all of the nominees listed in its management information and proxy circular dated April 15, 2021 (the “Information Circular”). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.



The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 35,201,485, representing 39.30% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors



On a vote by ballot, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Norma Beauchamp 33,597,861 99.38 209,185 0.62 Dr. Michael Guerriere 33,581,512 99.33 225,534 0.67 Sandra L. Hanington 33,588,538 99.35 218,508 0.65 Alan R. Hibben 26,265,748 77.69 7,541,298 22.31 Brent Houlden 33,547,851 99.23 259,195 0.77 Donna E. Kingelin 33,603,793 99.40 203,253 0.60 Samir Manji 33,565,540 99.29 241,506 0.71 Al Mawani 33,548,476 99.24 258,570 0.76 Alan D. Torrie 33,557,948 99.26 249,098 0.74

2. Appointment of Auditors



On a vote by ballot, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 34,731,666 98.67 469,819 1.33

3. Reconfirmation and the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan



On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution for the reconfirmation of the Company’s amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Against % 33,588,653 99.35 218,393 0.65

4. Approach to Executive Compensation



On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Information Circular was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For % Votes Against % 33,292,150 98.48 514,396 1.52

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 120 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/51 contract services), provide approximately 8.3 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 81,100 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs more than 23,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

For further information, contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email: jfountain@extendicare.com

Visit Extendicare’s Website at www.extendicare.com