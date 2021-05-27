Mitch Gould And Nutritional Products International Enter New Post-COVID-19 Retail Era

BOCA RATON, FL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American retail landscape is changing.

U.S. sales increased almost 11 percent in March when the third stimulus check gave people more money to spend.

As vaccination rates increased through the first four months of the year, retailer saw mall traffic tick up in April.

With pent up demand from postponed weddings, concerts and vacations lifting, retailers are expecting to see a spending spree in the coming months.

This is all good news for retailers.

Another factor thate will affect in-store purchases is consumer shopping habits, which have changed because of the pandemic. Consumers now buy more items, such as groceries, online than before.

“We see more consumers shopping for groceries, dietary supplements, and other consumer goods online at websites, such as Amazon, Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, and specialty portals,” said Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “We also see more people stepping outside as governors lift restrictions across the country.

“We are looking at a new reality in consumer shopping habits,” Gould said. “Online sales should continue to stay higher than their pre-pandemic levels, and in-person sales should begin to rise steadily but slowly.”

Gould said brick-and-mortar stores are adapting to the post-pandemic era.

“Stores are downsizing merchandise to create more open space to allow for social distancing to make customers feel safer,” he said.

Gould stays on top of retail trends because he works with domestic and international brands that want to launch products in the U.S., both in stores and online.

“As a global brand management firm, NPI works with health and wellness brands to optimize their promotion online and in stores,” Gould said. “Obviously, because of the pandemic, we have emphasized online websites, such as Amazon, OneLavi.com, and Walmart.com.”

Gould said brands today must emphasize online presence to capture consumers who have switched permanently to making purchases digitally.

Several years ago, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides brands with all the sales, logistics, and marketing services they need to break into the American consumer market.

“We become the U.S. headquarters for our clients, especially the international brands,” Gould said. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution” method is a turnkey operating that is cost effective for brands with new products to promote.”

Gould, who has sold almost every type of consumer product during his 30-year career, has retail experience that includes playing a major role in stocking the virtual shelves of Amazon’s then-new health and wellness category.

“I met Jeff Fernandez in the early 2000s when he was working on the Amazon team that created its health and wellness category,” Gould said. “With my retail contacts, I was able to place more than 150 brands with Jeff.”

Now, Jeff, who also worked as a buyer for Walmart, serves as NPI’s president.

Together, along with other team members, NPI has more than 100 years of retail and marketing experience working for its clients.

“I am not resting on my laurels,” Gould said. “I have had success but I am looking to have more success with NPI during this post-pandemic era. We adapted to Amazon’s online growth 20 years ago. We are adapting to the new rules in this ‘new normal’ for the retail industry.”

