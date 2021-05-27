MEDIA ALERT: Join Andes Technology Corp. at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium Next Tuesday

San Jose, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT:



What: The 2021 TSMC North America Technology Symposium is TSMC’s annual event that will include keynotes and technology updates.

Event topics include:

• TSMC's smartphone, HPC, IoT, and automotive platform solutions and

• TSMC's advanced technology progress on 7nm, 5nm, 3nm processes and beyond

• TSMC’s specialty technology breakthroughs on ultra-low power, RF, embedded memory, power management, sensor technologies

• TSMC's advanced packaging technology advancement on InFO, CoWoS®, and TSMC-SoIC™ and other exciting innovations

• TSMC's manufacturing excellence, capacity expansion plan, and green manufacturing achievement

• TSMC's Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem to speed up time-to-design.

Who: Andes Technology Corp. will be showcasing its popular 5-stage pipeline 27-Series (A(X)27, A(X)27L2, NX27V) RISC-V and 8-stage in-order superscalar 45-Series (N(X)45, D45, A(X)45 RISC-V families, based on Andes’ latest AndeStar™ V5 Architecture. Both have design wins at major TSMC foundry customers.

Why: Andes Technology Corp.’s innovative configurable RISC-V platform solution is enabling designers to create unique, highly optimized system architectures and hardware/software partitioning, that shorten time-to-market and increase design quality.

Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.

When: Tuesday, June 2nd Conference: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT