MEDIA ALERT: Join Andes Technology Corp. at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium Next Tuesday

What: The 2021 TSMC North America Technology Symposium is TSMC’s annual event that will include keynotes and technology updates.
Event topics include:
• TSMC's smartphone, HPC, IoT, and automotive platform solutions and
• TSMC's advanced technology progress on 7nm, 5nm, 3nm processes and beyond
• TSMC’s specialty technology breakthroughs on ultra-low power, RF, embedded memory, power management, sensor technologies
• TSMC's advanced packaging technology advancement on InFO, CoWoS®, and TSMC-SoIC™ and other exciting innovations
• TSMC's manufacturing excellence, capacity expansion plan, and green manufacturing achievement
• TSMC's Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem to speed up time-to-design.
Who: Andes Technology Corp. will be showcasing its popular 5-stage pipeline 27-Series (A(X)27, A(X)27L2, NX27V) RISC-V and 8-stage in-order superscalar 45-Series (N(X)45, D45, A(X)45 RISC-V families, based on Andes’ latest AndeStar™ V5 Architecture. Both have design wins at major TSMC foundry customers.
Why: Andes Technology Corp.’s innovative configurable RISC-V platform solution is enabling designers to create unique, highly optimized system architectures and hardware/software partitioning, that shorten time-to-market and increase design quality.
Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.
When: Tuesday, June 2nd Conference: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where: A by-invitation-only online event. The TSMC event website is password protected, thus Andes exhibit page has no direct link. Attendees input their TSMC-supplied access code to enter the event website. Once inside, click the Andes logo in the Partner Pavilion logo map to chat. The company will be holding drawings via zoom call at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM for the winner’s choice of an Apple or Samsung watch.
If you haven't registered and wish to attend, the 2021 TSMC North America Technology Symposium registration link is: https://tsmc-signup.pl-marketing.biz/attendees/2021symp/na/registration
Hope to chat with you next Tuesday, June 2nd!