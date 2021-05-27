Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.55 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global ammonium sulfate market is expected to grow from USD 3.30 billion in 2020 to USD 4.55 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028

Certain factors are boosting the growth of the global ammonium sulfate market. Some of them include the pharmaceutical industry, increase in population, the surge in investment, research and development activities, growth in awareness regarding the benefits of the product and limited arable land, and consumption of the product like soil fertilizer chemical sulfur and nitrogen. The rise in the preference for ammonium sulfate for flooded soils used in rice cultivation as nitrate-based fertilizers is a poor choice because they lead to denitrification and leaching. And, also various benefits of the plant's product growth, such as protein synthesis, further influence the ammonium sulfate market.

Ammonium sulfate is used as a fertilizer for crop production where sulphur and nitrogen are required to increase soil fertility. Ammonium sulfate is produced as a by-product of industrial processes, including coke oven plant and caprolactam. It is also used for purifying protein, food additives, and flame retardants. Furthermore, it is used to produce ammonium salts, including ammonium persulfate. Apart from this, ammonium sulfate is also used in industrial chemicals, pharmaceutical applications, and cattle feed supplements. Thus, it is also produced as a by-product during the production of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), acrylonitrile, and caprolactam (CPL). Ammonium Sulfate is preferred as a soil fertilizer as it is easily absorbed by plants and is suitable for soils with a low ph.

The global ammonium sulfate market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increase in the supply of ammonium sulfate. Also, the growing use of ammonium sulfate in the agriculture sector to manufacture water-soluble fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of ammonium sulfate in textile and leather products for dying and printing purposes also augments the market's growth. The factors restraining the market growth are the availability of substitutes like ammonium nitrate and the high costs associated with ammonium sulfate production during the forecast period. The rise in the concerns relating to the health of the individuals in close vicinity of the functional area challenges the market growth.

Key players operating in the ammonium sulfate market include Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS, ArcelorMittal, GSFC, DOMO Chemicals GmbH, OCI Nitrogen, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Martin Midstream Partners L.P., AdvanSix, BASF SE, Vertellus Holdings LLC, GAC Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Nutrien Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arkema, Merck KGaA, and Sumitomo Corporation. To gain a significant market share in the global ammonium sulfate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Ube Industries, Ltd and DOMO Chemicals GmbH are vital manufacturers operating in the ammonium sulfate market.

For instance, in January 2020, Domo Chemicals completed Solvay's Performance Polyamides Business acquisition in a bid to enhance its industry expertise and product portfolio.

For example, in April 2020, Ube Industries, Ltd. declared that the company plans a merger by incorporating its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The fertilizers segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.26% in 2020.

Based on application, the global ammonium sulfate market is segmented into food & feed additives, fertilizers, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and textile. The fertilizers segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.26% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the product's unique properties that control pH value in alkaline soils.

The solid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.02% in 2020.

Based on product, the global ammonium sulfate market is segmented into includes liquid and solid. The solid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.02% in 2020. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding crop quality and yield and low cost compared to its substitutes such as ammonium nitrate and ammonium chloride.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Ammonium Sulfate Market

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the ammonium sulfate market has been classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 29.03% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rise in food consumption, high agricultural production, increased dependency on nitrogen-based fertilizers, and growing population. On the other hand, the European region is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand in the agricultural sector, followed by the swift development of the food & beverage industries. Limitations imposed by Europe on the consumption of nitrates are likely to increase ammonium sulfate demand in the region in the coming years.

About the report:

The global ammonium sulfate market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

