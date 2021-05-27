CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change To Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Effective May 31, 2021

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or the “Company”) (TSX:CWX, CWX.NT.A) is pleased to announce that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange a notice of name change to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. The Company’s shareholders approved a special resolution to change the name at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 13, 2021. As part of the name change, the Company’s shares will also start trading under the new ticker symbol “DBM” on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We are excited to be announcing our name change to reflect the Company’s strategic growth and evolution from its original roots to where we are today with operations across Canada, the United States and Hawaii,” noted Amar Doman, Chairman of CanWel. “Our new identity will better reflect our corporate structure, as well as highlight the various market leading brands we represent and are involved with as we reach larger markets.”

The Company’s securities are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, ticker symbol, CUSIP and ISIN numbers, on or around May 31, 2021.

The CUSIPs under which the Company’s securities may be referenced are summarized below:





Issue CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD. (prior to 5/31/2021) DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.



(after name change on 5/31/2021) Common Shares ISIN: CA13874X2023

CUSIP: 13874X202 ISIN: CA25703L1004

CUSIP: 25703L100 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes 2023 ISIN: CA13874XAB97

CUSIP: 13874XAB9 ISIN: CA25703LAA85

CUSIP: 25703LAA8

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States; distribution centres coast-to coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

