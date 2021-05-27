Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:40pm ET

Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:40pm ET Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:50pm ET

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:50pm ET BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 11:30am ET

National Bank Financial 11 th Annual Quebec Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00am ET

Annual Quebec Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00am ET RBC Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2:00pm ET



The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform connects merchants in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets, supports 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

