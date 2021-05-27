Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total Net Sales Increase 29.5%

Comparable Store Sales Increase 18.8%

Diluted EPS Increases 64.7% to $0.84

Adjusted Diluted EPS Increases 63.3% to $0.80

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.

First Quarter Summary:

Total net sales increased 29.5% to $452.5 million.

Comparable store sales increased 18.8%.

The Company opened 11 new stores, including two relocations, ending the quarter with 397 stores in 25 states, a year-over-year increase in store count of 10.3%.

Operating income increased 65.7% to $71.2 million and operating margin increased 340 basis points to 15.7%.

Net income increased 65.1% to $55.2 million and net income per diluted share increased 64.7% to $0.84.

Adjusted net income (1) increased 64.9% to $53.1 million and adjusted net income per diluted share (1) increased 63.3% to $0.80.

John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased to have delivered strong first quarter results on the heels of an incredible 2020. Our performance reflects the power of our business model as we continue to deliver great deals to our customers. We had strong earnings flow-through as the nearly 30% growth in sales resulted in a 63% increase in adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter. Our consistent execution is a testament to the extraordinary contributions and dedication of the Ollie’s family.”

“After the onset of COVID last year, our stores remained open to serve our customers and we experienced record sales and profits, delivering comparable stores sales growth of 43% in the second quarter of 2020. Our current quarter-to-date comparable store sales are tracking ahead of our expectations and we are very excited about the momentum in our business. Following May, which had by far the highest monthly comparable sales increase of the prior-year second quarter, comparisons to last year ease, furthering our confidence. Our deal flow remains as robust as ever, and we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in the marketplace as we leverage our industry expertise and strong liquidity position. Based on our proven business model, our strong financial position, and the opportunities in front of us, we are bullish on our ability to deliver profitable growth as we expand our store base and execute our long-term growth algorithm into the future,” Mr. Swygert concluded.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader economy and, more specifically, its associates, customers, business partners and supply chain. Given the vast uncertainties regarding the pace of economic recovery and consumer demand amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Company is continuing its practice of not providing guidance for fiscal 2021.

First Quarter Results

Net sales increased 29.5% to $452.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared with net sales of $349.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in net sales was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.8% as well as new store unit growth and strong performance. The robust sales increase reflects the Company’s ability to create a strong alignment between its value-driven merchandise assortment and customer demand. The Company also benefited in the quarter from increased consumer spending associated with a third round of federal relief funds for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit increased 30.1% to $182.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $140.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 40.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 40.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is due to improvement in merchandise margin, partially offset by increases in and deleveraging of supply chain costs, primarily the result of higher transportation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 16.3% to $104.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $89.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily driven by an increased number of stores and higher store payroll and variable selling expenses to support the increase in sales. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 260 basis points to 23.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 25.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease was primarily due to significant leverage in payroll, occupancy and other costs from the strong increase in comparable store sales in addition to continued tight expense controls throughout the organization.

Pre-opening expenses related to new stores decreased to $2.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $3.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the comparative number and timing of new stores. As a percentage of net sales, pre-opening expenses decreased 50 basis points to 0.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 1.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income increased 65.7% to $71.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $43.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating margin increased 340 basis points to 15.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 12.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of the leveraging of all expense components due to the increase in comparable store sales and the increase in gross margin.

Net income increased 65.1% to $55.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with net income of $33.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 included a benefit of $0.03 and $0.02, respectively, due to excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes these benefits, increased 64.9% to $53.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $32.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 59.2% to $79.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $49.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) increased 330 basis points to 17.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 14.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $472.2 million compared with $119.4 million as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $91.1 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company ended the period with total borrowings, consisting solely of finance lease obligations, of $0.9 million as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Inventories as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 3.3% to $355.2 million compared with $343.8 million as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to an increased number of stores, partially offset by heightened levels of sales productivity throughout the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well as the Company’s continuing focus on initiatives to reduce inventory levels.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $9.5 million compared with $12.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company invested $9.6 million of cash to repurchase 110,622 shares of its common stock. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had $190.4 million of remaining capacity under its current share repurchase program. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company invested $20.0 million of cash to repurchase an additional 251,948 shares of its common stock, resulting in $170.4 million of remaining capacity under its current share repurchase program.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Condensed consolidated statements of income data: Net sales $ 452,492 $ 349,363 Cost of sales 269,882 208,997 Gross profit 182,610 140,366 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,370 89,720 Depreciation and amortization expenses 4,484 3,944 Pre-opening expenses 2,535 3,722 Operating income 71,221 42,980 Interest income, net (25 ) (83 ) Income before income taxes 71,246 43,063 Income tax expense 16,026 9,607 Net income $ 55,220 $ 33,456 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,503 63,061 Diluted 66,119 65,242 Percentage of net sales (1): Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 59.6 59.8 Gross profit 40.4 40.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23.1 25.7 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1.0 1.1 Pre-opening expenses 0.6 1.1 Operating income 15.7 12.3 Interest income, net — — Income before income taxes 15.7 12.3 Income tax expense 3.5 2.7 Net income 12.2 % 9.6 % (1) Components may not add to totals due to rounding.





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

May 1, May 2, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 472,167 $ 119,351 Inventories 355,193 343,755 Accounts receivable 363 4,146 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,526 5,184 Total current assets 833,249 472,436 Property and equipment, net 142,354 135,214 Operating lease right-of-use assets 390,111 357,553 Goodwill 444,850 444,850 Trade name 230,559 230,559 Other assets 2,368 2,499 Total assets $ 2,043,491 $ 1,643,111 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 327 $ 300 Accounts payable 90,378 56,642 Income taxes payable 26,051 13,811 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 61,589 61,002 Accrued expenses and other 76,675 58,666 Total current liabilities 255,020 190,421 Revolving credit facility - - Long-term debt 610 576 Deferred income taxes 65,817 59,194 Long-term operating lease liabilities 335,398 298,736 Other long-term liabilities 4 5 Total liabilities 656,849 548,932 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 66 64 Additional paid-in capital 655,069 617,188 Retained earnings 781,487 517,027 Treasury - common stock (49,980 ) (40,100 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,386,642 1,094,179 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,043,491 $ 1,643,111





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,123 $ 41,370 Net cash used in investing activities (9,412 ) (12,374 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,670 ) 405 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25,041 29,401 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 447,126 89,950 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 472,167 $ 119,351





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. We have included the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share in this press release as these are key measures used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting decisions, and evaluate compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company’s operating results. We believe that excluding items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude from net income and net income per diluted share, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP financial measures: net income to adjusted net income, net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share, and net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share exclude excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, which may not occur with the same frequency or magnitude in future periods. We define EBITDA as net income before net interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

Thirteen weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net income $ 55,220 $ 33,456 Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(1) (2,095 ) (1,247 ) Adjusted net income $ 53,125 $ 32,209

(1) Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Stock Compensation.





Reconciliation of GAAP net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share

Thirteen weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net income per diluted share $ 0.84 $ 0.51 Adjustments as noted above, per diluted share: Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.80 $ 0.49 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 66,119 65,242 (1)Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Thirteen weeks ended

May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net income $ 55,220 $ 33,456 Interest income, net (25 ) (83 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 5,918 5,410 Income tax expense 16,026 9,607 EBITDA 77,139 48,390 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,020 1,319 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,159 $ 49,709

Key Statistics

Thirteen weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Number of stores open at beginning of period 388 345 Number of new stores 11 17 Number of closed stores (2 ) (2 ) Number of stores open at end of period 397 360 Average net sales per store (1) $ 1,150 $ 986 Comparable stores sales change 18.8% (3.3)% Comparable store count – end of period 341 301

(1) Average net sales per store represents the weighted average of total net weekly sales divided by the number of stores open at the end of each week for the respective periods presented.