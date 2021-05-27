Karat Packaging Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

CHINO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net sales of $75.7 million, up 18.1 percent from $64.1 million for the same period last year
- Gross profit of $21.6 million, up 20.9 percent from $17.9 million for the same period last year
- Gross margin of 28.6 percent, up 70 basis points from 27.9 percent for the same period last year
- Acquired Pacific Cup, Inc., adding the company’s sixth distribution center and third manufacturing plant
Alan Yu, chief executive officer, said, “Results for the 2021 first quarter reflected strong customer demand, particularly for the company’s environmentally friendly products, and demonstrated our ability to deliver customized solutions to a diverse and expanding customer base. Sales grew at a rapid pace in our distributor and online channels, based, in part, on favorable market trends as more restaurants and foodservice outlets began to open. The increase was partially offset by temporary supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs, and a severe winter storm in February. However, sales rebounded in March, and the positive trend is continuing into the second quarter.
“We took action in the first quarter to pass on higher costs to customers through a series of targeted price increases that are continuing into the second quarter. We are experiencing solid growth in sales and profitability, as our strong brand recognition, nimble operations and the rapidly increasing size and scope of our distribution network provide us with significant advantages in the foodservice market,” Mr. Yu added.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 18.1 percent to $75.7 million, from $64.1 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily was driven by greater product penetration with existing customers, new customers added in the quarter, an increase in direct-to-consumer sales through the company’s online channel and higher logistic service and shipping revenue.
Gross profit for the 2021 first quarter increased 20.9 percent to $21.6 million, from $17.9 million in the same period last year, primarily reflecting higher-margin sales through the company’s online channel, partially offset by an increase in freight costs.
Operating expenses for the 2021 first quarter totaled $17.9 million, a 29.4 percent increase from $13.8 million in last year’s first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher shipping costs, payroll expenses associated with workforce expansion, an increase in facility costs and higher professional fees.
Operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales, compared with $4.1 million, or 6.4 percent of net sales, in the same period last year.
Other income was $465,000 in the 2021 first quarter, compared with other expense of $3.3 million in the same period last year. The change primarily reflected a decrease in interest expense as a result of changes in the fair value of interest rate swap positions.
Net income was $3.1 million in the 2021 first quarter, compared with $567,000 in the same period last year. Net income margin was 4.0 percent in the first quarter, compared with 0.9 percent in the same period last year. The increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the 2021 first quarter compared to the same period last year is due to changes in the fair value of interest rate swap positions held by Global Wells, the company’s variable interest entity used to manage certain facilities. Net income attributable to Karat Packaging was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $6.8 million in the 2021 first quarter, compared with $6.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.0 percent of net sales, compared with 9.3 percent in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results are provided in the tables following this press release.
Net cash provided by operating activities rose to $4.5 million in the 2021 first quarter, from $1.5 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflects improvements in working capital.
In the 2021 first quarter, Karat Packaging completed the acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc., including its manufacturing and distributing facility in Hawaii. The acquisition increases the company’s network to six distribution centers and three manufacturing plants.
On April 15, 2021, Karat Packaging completed an initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock, which resulted in the issuance and sale of 3,950,000 shares at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. On April 23, 2021, the company’s lead underwriter exercised an overallotment option of 592,500 shares at the IPO price of $16.00 per share. Gross proceeds in the IPO totaled approximately $72.7 million. In connection with the IPO, the company used a portion of the proceeds to pay down an aggregate of $50.2 million in principal balance of its loan obligations.
About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
(tables below)
KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|75,673,000
|$
|64,083,000
|Cost of goods sold
|54,047,000
|46,192,000
|Gross profit
|21,626,000
|17,891,000
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expense
|6,400,000
|4,701,000
|General and administrative expense (including $0.6 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
|11,455,000
|9,102,000
|Total operating expenses
|17,855,000
|13,803,000
|Operating income
|3,771,000
|4,088,000
|Other income (expense)
|Rental income (including $0.2 million and $0 associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
|246,000
|-
|Other income
|106,000
|26,000
|Loss on foreign currency transactions
|(165,000
|)
|(41,000
|)
|Interest income (expense) (including $0.8 million interest income and $2.4 million interest expense associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
|278,000
|(3,306,000
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|465,000
|(3,321,000
|)
|Income before provision for income tax
|4,236,000
|767,000
|Provision for income tax
|1,186,000
|200,000
|Net income
|3,050,000
|567,000
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|1,270,000
|(1,884,000
|)
|Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc.
|$
|1,780,000
|$
|2,451,000
|Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.16
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|15,167,000
|15,190,000
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|15,403,000
|15,461,000
KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (including $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|$
|961,000
|$
|448,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|25,579,000
|23,838,000
|Inventories
|46,065,000
|48,961,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|3,422,000
|6,530,000
|Total current assets
|76,027,000
|79,777,000
|Property and equipment, net (including $47.5 million and $47.8 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|93,865,000
|95,533,000
|Deposits
|2,845,000
|2,456,000
|Goodwill
|3,510,000
|3,113,000
|Intangible assets, net
|400,000
|-
|Deferred tax asset
|64,000
|64,000
|Other assets (including $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|159,000
|161,000
|Total assets
|$
|176,870,000
|$
|181,104,000
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable (including $0 and $0.6 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|$
|17,186,000
|$
|20,069,000
|Accrued expenses (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|5,510,000
|4,959,000
|Related party payable
|3,420,000
|5,038,000
|Credit cards payable
|634,000
|794,000
|Income taxes payable
|-
|41,000
|Customer deposits (including $0.1 and $0 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|635,000
|551,000
|Capital leases, current portion
|325,000
|321,000
|Long-term debt, current portion (including $0.7 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|11,841,000
|11,364,000
|Total current liabilities
|39,551,000
|43,137,000
|Deferred tax liability
|6,181,000
|6,181,000
|Line of credit
|33,239,000
|33,169,000
|Long-term debt, net of current portion (including $36.5 million and $36.7 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and debt discount of $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
|51,048,000
|53,410,000
|Capital leases, net of current portion
|207,000
|290,000
|Other liabilities (including $2.6 million and $3.9 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
|3,726,000
|5,049,000
|Total liabilities
|133,952,000
|141,236,000
|Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 15,190,000 shares issued, 15,167,000 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|15,000
|15,000
|Additional paid in capital
|13,981,000
|13,981,000
|Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 23,000 shares on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|(248,000
|)
|(248,000
|)
|Retained earnings
|20,436,000
|18,656,000
|Total Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity
|34,184,000
|32,404,000
|Noncontrolling interest
|8,734,000
|7,464,000
|Total stockholders’ equity
|42,918,000
|39,868,000
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|176,870,000
|$
|181,104,000
KARAT PACKAGING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|3,050,000
|$
|567,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,464,000
|1,892,000
|Provision for bad debt
|-
|38,000
|Change in fair value of interest rate swap
|(1,323,000
|)
|2,415,000
|Amortization of loan fees
|3,000
|3,000
|(Increase) decrease in operating assets
|Accounts receivable
|(1,741,000
|)
|(2,006,000
|)
|Inventories
|3,049,000
|(1,187,000
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,108,000
|(452,000
|)
|Due from affiliated companies
|-
|(14,000
|)
|Deposits
|(41,000
|)
|(2,272,000
|)
|Other assets
|2,000
|1,000
|Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities
|Accounts payable
|(2,883,000
|)
|1,899,000
|Accrued expenses
|551,000
|581,000
|Related party payable
|(1,618,000
|)
|469,000
|Credit cards payable
|(160,000
|)
|(285,000
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(41,000
|)
|-
|Customer deposits
|84,000
|(148,000
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|4,504,000
|$
|1,501,000
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(273,000
|)
|(2,252,000
|)
|Deposits paid for property and equipment
|(921,000
|)
|(759,000
|)
|Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc.
|(900,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(2,094,000
|)
|$
|(3,011,000
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Net proceeds from line of credit
|70,000
|2,790,000
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance cost
|-
|2,000,000
|Payments on long-term debt
|(1,888,000
|)
|(1,738,000
|)
|Payments on capital lease obligations
|(79,000
|)
|(78,000
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|$
|(1,897,000
|)
|$
|2,974,000
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|513,000
|1,464,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Beginning of year
|$
|448,000
|$
|802,000
|End of year
|$
|961,000
|$
|2,266,000
KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
|(in thousands)
|Net income:
|$
|3,050
|$
|567
|Add (deduct):
|Interest expense
|(278
|)
|3,306
|Income tax expense
|1,186
|200
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,464
|1,892
|IPO related expenses
|396
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,818
|5,965
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity
(unaudited):
|Karat Packaging
|Global Wells
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Net Sales
|$
|75,673
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|75,673
|Net income (loss):
|$
|1,780
|$
|1,469
|$
|(199
|)
|$
|3,050
|Add (deduct):
|Interest expense
|553
|(831
|)
|—
|(278
|)
|Income tax expense
|1,186
|—
|—
|1,186
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,161
|303
|—
|2,464
|IPO related expenses
|396
|—
|—
|396
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,076
|$
|941
|$
|(199
|)
|$
|6,818
|Net income margin
|2.4
|%
|4.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|8.0
|%
|9.0
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity
(unaudited):
|Karat Packaging
|Global Wells
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Net Sales
|$
|64,083
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|64,083
|Net income (loss):
|$
|2,451
|$
|(2,178
|)
|$
|294
|$
|567
|Add (deduct):
|Interest expense
|860
|2,446
|—
|3,306
|Income tax expense
|200
|—
|—
|200
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,833
|59
|—
|1,892
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,344
|$
|327
|$
|294
|$
|5,965
|Net income margin
|3.8
|%
|0.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|8.3
|%
|9.3
|%
We define net income margin as net income by net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Karat Packaging uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to measure its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance and are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows from operating activities or other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY CATEGORY
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|National Distribution
|$
|18,289,000
|$
|15,498,000
|Distributors
|40,010,000
|33,934,000
|Online
|11,443,000
|6,286,000
|Retail
|5,931,000
|8,365,000
|$
|75,673,000
|$
|64,083,000