Sheraton Sand Key Resort Gets Back to Big Business Events with Local Wounded Warriors Gala

Clearwater, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 46 years in management with the iconic Sheraton Sand Key Resort (SSK), you could say that Russ Kimball, also known as Mr. Clearwater, has seen it all. But not even the Visit Florida Hall of Famer could imagine the devastating global impact the pandemic would have on the to the hospitality industry in 2020.



“Saturday was a big day for the country with various monumental openings and celebrations. We were so happy to host the 2021 Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch Annual (WWAR) Gala. It felt ‘oh so good’ to honor all our veterans and close out the Military Appreciation month of May, saluting all that have served and continue to serve,” Kimball said.



Veterans, sponsors, friends, and family gathered in the Sheraton Sand Key Resort Grand Ballroom to celebrate our nation’s wounded warriors that sacrificed and served our country for our freedom by gathering together for amazing food, fun, and entertainment. The gala featured a three-course meal, live and silent auction, and inspiring speeches.



Sheraton Sand Key Resort General Manager, Dominic Provenzano said, “It felt great to join the country in a celebration of our wounded warriors and all veterans closing out our military appreciation month of May. To salute these amazing people and a wonderful non-profit that is all about getting our veterans out and active; this was just a perfect way to close the door on 2020 and experience a glimmer of normalcy in 2021. We see sunny skies ahead over our 10-acre beach and want all large groups and event planners to know that SSK is ready to serve some paradise!”

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch (WWAR) was founded in 2015 by local Marine Corps Veteran, Mike Delancey, to inspire veterans of all conflicts to get OUT and ACTIVE. The non-profit offer activities for all Military Veterans in need of a supportive and healing environment to give a new sense of hope, resilience, and strength as they move forward in their journey. Delancey, a Pinellas Park resident who himself was critically injured in a sniper attack during military combat in Iraq and has confronted his own life changing injuries. The non-profit offers a huge range of activities, workshops, clinics, and events for all veterans and the adaptive sports community in the Tampa Bay Area. To learn more about the organization, please visit https://woundedwarriorsabilitiesranch.org.

For more information on Sheraton Sand Key Resort, please visit www.sheratonsandkeyresort.com.



