GENFIT Informs its Shareholders of Certain Procedures for the Combined General Meeting of June 15, 2021

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; May 27, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today informs its shareholders of certain participation and organization procedures for the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of June 15, 2021 (the “Combined General Meeting”) in accordance with decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021, extending the application of measures of ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and its application decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020 which was extended until July 31, 2021 by the decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021 (the “Decree”).

Due to the ongoing lockdown measures and restrictions imposed by the French government, in force at the time of the convening of the Combined General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the Combined General Meeting will be conducted behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters located at Parc Eurasanté, 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos (59120), France, without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.

Opening of the electronic voting platform VOTAC C ESS

Since yesterday, shareholders can send their voting instructions, give a proxy to the President of the Combined General Meeting and designate a representative before the Combined General Meeting via the VOTACCESS platform. Further information on the electronic voting procedures via VOTACCESS can be found on the GENFIT website (https://ir.genfit.com//). A tutorial is available in the same section so that shareholders can familiarize themselves with this tool. A helpline is equally at hand if shareholders wish to ask any questions on how to vote at the Combined General Meeting.

Online voting for the Combined General Meeting will close the day before the meeting, at 3.00pm Paris time on June 14, 2021. In order to avoid a potential bottleneck on the VOTACCESS website, it is advised that shareholders do not wait until the day before the Combined General Meeting to vote.

As shareholders will be unable to participate physically in the Combined General Meeting, admission cards will therefore not be delivered.

Composition of the Combined General Meeting committee

The Combined General Meeting will be chaired by Mr. Jean-François Mouney, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Given the current pandemic and in accordance with the provisions of the Decree, the Company informs that it has appointed as observers (scrutateurs) of the Combined General Meeting: Biotech Avenir and University of Lille, which have each accepted this appointment.

Combined General Meeting broadcast details

We remind all shareholders that they will not be able to participate and vote live in the Combined General Meeting via telephone or video conference.

A live audio broadcast of the Combined General Meeting will be available on the Company’s website (https://ir.genfit.com) and a replay will be available in the Investors section of our website (https://ir.genfit.com) under the “Events” section and on the “Shareholders Meeting” page under “Financials”, as soon as possible at the end of the Combined General Meeting and at the latest before the end of the fifth business day after the Combined General Meeting.

Preparatory documents

Preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting according to article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code were uploaded on the Company’s website www.genfit.fr on May 25, 2021.

