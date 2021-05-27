SUNZ Insurance Expands National Footprint

Bradenton, FLA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNZ Insurance President Rick Leonard announced today the expansion of SUNZ Insurance Company into 13 new states. The SUNZ Insurance Company has expanded its licensing footprint into Hawaii, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



With the addition of these 13 states, SUNZ Insurance Company is now licensed to write workers' compensation policies in 29 states while it continues to offer workers’ compensation insurance coverage in all 50 states through its fronting partnership. This latest expansion marks the next step in the organization's strategic growth, an organization that employs over 350 individuals across the country, including its headquarters in downtown Bradenton. The company continues to expand as it unveils new client-focused initiatives, additional state licenses, larger corporate clients and fosters its new relationship with the Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX).



"If the past year has taught us anything, it's that employee health and well-being needs to be the top priority for companies. Our team is looking forward to connecting with new businesses in these additional states and helping to make every workplace safer for employees," Leonard said.

