Privia Health Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We started 2021 with strong first quarter results that were at or above the high end of the guidance we provided in April as part of our IPO process,” said Shawn Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Privia Health. “We are continuing to add attributed lives across a number of value-based reimbursement programs, while organically adding providers in our existing markets. We will also remain focused on entering new markets, leveraging our capital-efficient operating structure to drive profit margin expansion, and executing on multiple opportunities to drive future growth.”

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $213.6 million, compared to total revenue of $212.9 million for the prior year first quarter (+0.3%). Operating income for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.9 million, compared to operating income of $6.5 million for the prior year first quarter (+21.7%). Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted shares, for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included approximately $1.4 million of one-time legal and other expenses related to the Company’s initial public offering (IPO).

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Practice Collections were $344.1 million, compared to $327.4 million in 1Q’20 (+5.1%)

Care Margin was $52.5 million, compared to $47.8 million in 1Q’20 (+9.7%)

Platform Contribution was $25.5 million, compared to $20.3 million in 1Q’20 (+25.9%)

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million, compared to $7.1 million in 1Q’20 (+41.0%)

Implemented Providers were 2,648, compared to 2,528 at the end of 1Q’20 (+4.7%)

Value-Based Care Attributed Lives were approximately 721,000, compared to 752,000 at the end of 1Q’20 (-4.1%) and to 682,000 at December 31, 2020 (+5.7%)

Financial and Business Outlook

The Company provided full year 2021 guidance, as follows:

($ in millions) FY 2020 Actual FY 2021 Guidance Y - Y % Change from FY 2020 Low High Low High Implemented Providers 2,550 2,850 2,900 11.8 % 13.7 % Attributed Lives 682,000 730,000 750,000 7.0 % 10.0 % Practice Collections $ 1,301.1 $ 1,445 $ 1,465 11.1 % 12.6 % GAAP Revenue $ 817.1 $ 860 $ 880 5.3 % 7.7 % Care Margin $ 187.6 $ 215 $ 221 14.6 % 17.8 % Platform Contribution $ 82.6 $ 93 $ 98 12.6 % 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.4 $ 34 $ 38 15.6 % 29.3 %

Key assumptions underlying the Company's full year 2021 financial guidance include:

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 110-120 million, including pre-IPO period

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $245-$255 million

An effective tax rate of 25-27%

Capital expenditures of less than $1 million

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of Care Margin, Platform Contribution or Adjusted EBITDA due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.

See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA.

Certain non-recurring or non-cash expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA schedule near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 213,607 $ 212,942 Operating expenses: Physician and practice expense 161,113 165,106 Cost of platform 26,962 27,561 Sales and marketing 3,184 2,452 General and administrative 13,996 10,989 Depreciation and amortization 445 338 Total operating expenses 205,700 206,446 Operating income 7,907 6,496 Interest expense 291 467 Income before provision for income taxes 7,616 6,029 Provision for income taxes 2,000 700 Net income 5,616 5,329 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 218 (85 ) Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 5,398 $ 5,414 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 95,985,817 95,931,549





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,938 $ 84,633 Accounts receivable 116,720 99,118 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,988 6,333 Total current assets 204,646 190,084 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4,529 4,814 Right-of-use asset 5,865 — Intangible assets, net 5,819 5,980 Goodwill 118,663 118,663 Deferred tax asset 2,953 4,953 Other non-current assets 5,801 4,475 Total non-current assets 143,630 138,885 Total assets $ 348,276 $ 328,969 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,806 $ 5,235 Accrued expenses 22,223 31,185 Physician and practice liability 123,767 106,811 Current portion of note payable 1,094 875 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,175 — Other current liabilities 4,459 2,832 Total current liabilities 157,524 146,938 Non-current liabilities: Note payable, net of current portion 32,293 32,784 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,757 — Other non-current liabilities 333 5,595 Total non-current liabilities 41,383 38,379 Total liabilities 198,907 185,317 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 960 960 Additional paid-in capital 165,767 165,666 Accumulated deficit (14,480 ) (19,878 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 152,247 146,748 Non-controlling interest (2,878 ) (3,096 ) Total stockholders’ equity 149,369 143,652 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 348,276 $ 328,969





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net Income $ 5,616 $ 5,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 285 166 Amortization of intangibles 160 161 Amortization of debt issuance costs 38 33 Share-based compensation 101 121 Deferred tax expense 2,000 670 Changes in Asset and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,602 ) (14,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,519 ) (1,266 ) Other non-current assets (1,326 ) 109 Accounts payable (1,520 ) 3,947 Accrued expenses (8,962 ) (10,425 ) Physician and practice liability 16,956 7,328 Other current liabilities 1,627 973 Operating lease liabilities 10,932 — Other long-term liabilities (5,262 ) 673 Net cash used in operating activities (2,476 ) (7,079 ) Cash from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment — (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities — (13 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of note payable (219 ) — Proceeds from revolving loan — 10,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (219 ) 10,000 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,695 ) 2,908 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,633 46,889 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,938 $ 49,797 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 308 $ 323





Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2021 2020 Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 2,648 2,528 Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 721,000 752,000 Practice Collections(3) $ 344.1 $ 327.4 (1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia Health, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups, to deliver care as part of a Value Based Care arrangement. Attributed lives include patients who have selected one of Privia Health’s owned or Non-Owned Medical Groups as their provider of primary are services as of the end of a particular period. (3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 Care Margin $ 52,494 $ 47,836 Platform Contribution 25,532 20,275 Platform Contribution Margin 48.6 % 42.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 9,947 7,055 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.9 % 14.7 % (4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is total revenue less the sum of physician and practice expense.

Platform Contribution is total revenue less the sum of (i) physician and practice expense and (ii) cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is platform contribution divided by care margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding minority interests, provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Care Margin

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating income $ 7,907 $ 6,496 Depreciation and amortization 445 338 General and administrative 13,996 10,989 Sales and marketing 3,184 2,452 Cost of platform 26,962 27,561 Care margin $ 52,494 $ 47,836

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Platform Contribution

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating income $ 7,907 $ 6,496 Depreciation and amortization expense 445 338 General and administrative 13,996 10,989 Sales and marketing 3,184 2,452 Platform contribution $ 25,532 $ 20,275

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA