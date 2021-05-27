LIDDS intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 45

English Swedish

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE RULES OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

LIDDS AB ("LIDDS" or the "Company") has conducted a market sounding with the purpose of carrying out a directed new issue of shares by payment in cash to a limited number of investors (the "Share Issue"). At the Annual General Meeting 2021, the Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on new issues of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The authorization is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) within the next few days. As part of the market sounding, the Company has received binding notification notes from several investors to participate in the upcoming Share Issue. Immediately after the authorization has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Board of Directors of the Company will resolve to carry out the Share Issue of a maximum of 4,314,478 shares at the issue price of SEK 10.43 per newly subscribed share. When the share issue is carried out, the Company will be provided approximately 45 MSEK before issue costs. The subscription price in the Share Issue has been determined based on the volume-weighted average price for 5 trading days during the period between 17-21 May 2021. LIDDS intends to use the proceeds from the Share Issue primarily to finance the company and its development projects.



The Share Issue will be directed to several Swedish and international investors who have submitted binding notification forms within the framework of the market sounding. Submitted binding notification forms cover the issue amount in full in the Share Issue. The resolution to carry out the Share Issue will be resolved upon by the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to the authorization from the Annual General Meeting 2021 as soon as this authorization is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner for the Company's continued expansion and to diversify the Company's shareholder base.

"When we started the market sounding earlier this week, the Board of Directors aimed to raise 35 MSEK in a directed share issue with an oversubscription option of an additional 10 MSEK. It is gratifying that the interest from the market to subscribe for shares at market price was so great that the share issue will be oversubscribed. The Company is not only provided with capital but also sophisticated and long-term investors within the life science sector, such as Hans Isoz, Martin Linde and Mohamad Takawa." Nina Herne, CEO.

The Share Issue will increase the number of shares in LIDDS by a maximum of 4,314,478, from 29,675,316 to 33,989,794 shares. The share capital increases by SEK 228,667.334 from SEK 1,572,791.75 to SEK 1,801,459.084. The new share issue will entail a dilution for existing owners of approximately 12.7 percent based on the number of shares in the Company after the Share Issue.

Advokatfirman Delphi is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the capital raise.

For further information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO

Email: n ina.herne@liddspharma.com l Mobile: 070 714 7457

Anja Peters, CFO.

Email: anja.p eters@liddspharma.com l Mobile: 073 326 0000

This information is such that LIDDS AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the specified contact person, 2021-05-27 at 10:20 pm CEST.

This press release is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

About LIDDS