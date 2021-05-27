MyRadar Honored with Four Telly Awards for Hurricane Documentary Series and Forecast Video

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar, the popular weather app created by ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, announces today that it is the recipient of four Telly Awards highlighting the company’s achievements in producing educational and journalistic video content. The company is bringing home three Silver Telly Awards in different categories for its Hurricane Dorian series and one Bronze Telly for its Absolutely MAD Halloween Forecast.



The Hurricane Dorian series focused on the devastation caused by the storm and highlights the plight of the people affected, the role climate change may have played in the intensity of the storm, and asks how the island should proceed as the storm passes into history – to retreat, or to rebuild. The mini-documentary is a three-part series featuring veteran news journalist Miles O’Brien, Harvard Professor/CNN contributor Juliette Kayyem and MyRadar Chief Meteorologist Leslie Hudson. The series is available for viewing on the MyRadar YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/myradar and the Telly Awards are as follows.

Silver Telly Winner in Science & Technology: https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2021/online/series-series-science-technology

The Absolutely MAD Halloween Forecast features MyRadar Chief Meteorologist Leslie Hudson showcasing a fun, creative and educational explanation of the weather events for the then-upcoming Halloween Forecast. It is available for viewing on the MyRadar YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/myradar and the Telly Award is as follows:

Bronze Telly Winner in Craft-Editing: https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2021/online/craft-editing

The Telly Awards are the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens and receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Additional winners range from Netflix, Microsoft, and HBO to Adobe, Playstation, and Nickelodeon. MyRadar is honored to be recognized by the 42nd Telly Awards.

About MyRadar: MyRadar is a free weather and environmental information app for iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox. First launched on the app store in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 50 million times, and has over 13 million monthly active users. MyRadar has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 13 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, Boulder, Colorado, and in Orlando, Florida. The app is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and the Windows Store. MyRadar is available online at youtube.com/myradar, twitter.com/myradarwx, facebook.com/myradar, and instagram.com/myradar