360 DigiTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

As of March 31, 2021, our digital platform has connected 105 financial institutional partners and 169.1 million consumers *1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 19.4% from 141.6 million a year ago.

with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 19.4% from 141.6 million a year ago. Users with approved credit lines *2 was 32.7 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 25.1% from 26.1 million as of March 31, 2020.

was 32.7 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 25.1% from 26.1 million as of March 31, 2020. Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 21.0 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 24.9% from 16.8 million as of March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, we had cooperated with 17 leading internet traffic platforms under the embedded finance (API) model, reaching 5.3 million potential customers cumulatively.

In the first quarter of 2021, financial institutional partners originated 23,347,135 loans *3 , totaling RMB74,149 million *4 , an increase of 40.4% from RMB52,807 million in the same period of 2020.

, totaling RMB74,149 million , an increase of 40.4% from RMB52,807 million in the same period of 2020. Out of those loans originated by financial institutions, RMB37,245 million was under capital-light model and other technology solutions, representing 50.2% of the total, an increase of 211.9% from RMB11,941 million in the same period of 2020.

Financial institutional partners retained total outstanding loan balance *5 of RMB101,920 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 37.5% from RMB74,125 million as of March 31, 2020.

of RMB101,920 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 37.5% from RMB74,125 million as of March 31, 2020. RMB42,775 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model and other technology solutions, an increase of 159.0% from RMB16,515 million as of March 31, 2020.

Financial institutions granted approximately RMB5.8 billion credit lines to small and micro-sized enterprises (SMEs) *6 through our platform in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 67% from approximately RMB3.5 billion in the prior quarter.

through our platform in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 67% from approximately RMB3.5 billion in the prior quarter. The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the first quarter of 2021 was approximately 10.17 months, compared with 8.96 months in the same period of 2020, and 10.41 months in the fourth quarter of 2020.

90 day+ delinquency ratio *7 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 1.29% as of March 31, 2021.

of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 1.29% as of March 31, 2021. Repeat borrower contribution*8 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the first quarter of 2021 was 87.1%.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased by 13.1% to RMB3,599.2 million (US$549.3 million) from RMB3,182.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Income from operations increased by 745.7% to RMB1,557.8 million (US$237.8 million) from RMB184.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP *9 income from operations increased by 533.0% to RMB1,617.3 million (US$246.9 million) from RMB255.5 million in the same period of 2020.

income from operations increased by 533.0% to RMB1,617.3 million (US$246.9 million) from RMB255.5 million in the same period of 2020. Operating margin was 43.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 44.9%.

Net income increased by 635.4% to RMB1,347.2 million (US$205.6 million) from RMB183.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 452.8% to RMB1,406.8 million (US$214.7 million) from RMB254.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income margin was 37.4%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 39.1%.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 DigiTech, commented, “We are very pleased to report a great quarter that exceeded our expectations across multiple fronts of operations. During the quarter, financial institutions originated record setting RMB74.1 billion loans, up 40% year-on-year. More importantly, we made significant progress in technology driven strategic transition and upgrading. During the quarter, over 50% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model and other technology solutions *10, exceeding our initial target by a wide margin. This marked a milestone of fundamental change to the nature of our business, from capital driven to technology driven.

“As of March 31, 2021 our embedded finance model gained further popularity among our business partners with 17 leading traffic platforms on board, contributing over 35% of new customer acquisition. On the SME front, we have ramped the operations rapidly with 67% sequential growth as both online and offline channels gained meaningful traction. Our unique owner + SME “dual core” risk management models have performed exceptionally well thus far, ensuring better than expected return in our SME operations. Our strategic collaboration with Kincheng Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (“KCB”) also progressed faster than planned. KCB has already become the largest institution partner in terms of loan facilitation volume.

“We are very excited to start 2021 with a big bang! As macro economy in China continues to recover, we have experienced robust customer demand and further improvement in asset quality. We also believe recent regulatory actions will ultimately provide additional regulatory clarity for the leading platforms like us and pave the way for a healthy and consolidated industry. As our strategic initiatives achieved outstanding results across our operations, we further position ourselves to become one of the premium digital platforms in the long run. We feel more confident and thrilled than ever.”

“We are very pleased to report another quarter of record profitability in a seasonally slow period. Total revenue was RMB3.60 billion and non-GAAP net income reached RMB1.41 billion. The strong financial performance was driven by better than expected macro recovery, solid contribution from our business initiatives, and consistent executions,” Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. “Continued improvement in asset quality and increased contribution from capital light model also drove noticeable improvement in operating margins for the quarter. At the end of the quarter we had approximately RMB9.2 billion in cash and cash equivalent on the balance sheet, of which approximately RMB6.0 billion was non-restricted. We are off to a robust start in 2021 and the strong momentum continues into the current quarter, which gives us increased confidence to exceed our operational targets for 2021.”

Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, “Our key risk management metrics continued to set new record during the quarter as overall asset quality continued to improve. Among the key leading indicators, Day-1 delinquency*11 decreased to approximately 5.0% in the first quarter, a new low in our corporate history. Meanwhile the 30-day collection rate*12 continued to stay above 90%. As we continue to take prudent approach in overall risk management operations, the effectiveness of our systems should enable us to support a faster growth of business while maintaining outstanding overall asset quality throughout 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues was RMB3,599.2 million (US$549.3 million), compared to RMB3,182.9 million in the same period of 2020, and RMB3,337.5 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,451.3 million (US$374.1 million), compared to RMB2,810.1 million in the same period of 2020, and RMB2,557.1 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB724.3 million (US$110.6 million), compared to RMB1,167.1 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB854.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were primarily due to decrease in facilitation volume under capital-heavy model.

Financing income*13 was RMB409.4 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB609.4 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB415.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were primarily due to decrease in outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB1,295.4 million (US$197.7 million), compared to RMB1,006.2 million in the same period of 2020, and RMB1,251.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year growth was mainly due to increase in outstanding balance of capital-heavy loans.

Other services fees were RMB22.2 million (US$3.4 million), compared to RMB27.4 million in the same period of 2020, and RMB34.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were primarily due to fluctuation of late payment fees.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,147.9 million (US$175.2 million), compared to RMB372.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB780.4 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB993.9 million (US$151.7 million), compared to RMB303.6 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB681.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential growth was primarily due to growth in loan facilitation volume under capital-light model.

Referral services fees were RMB126.3 million (US$19.3 million), compared to RMB54.6 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB78.2 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were in part due to the facilitation volume growth through ICE.

Other services fees were RMB27.6 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB14.7 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB21.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to growth in late payment fees as loan facilitation volume under capital-light model increased.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,041.4 million (US$311.6 million), compared to RMB2,998.7 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB2,096.1 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB477.8 million (US$72.9 million), compared to RMB347.7 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB444.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases was primarily due to growth in loan facilitation and origination volume.

Funding costs were RMB79.1 million (US$12.1 million), compared to RMB158.6 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB131.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were mainly due to increase in volume of loans funded by ABS and microcredit with lower funding costs.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB385.0 million (US$58.8 million), compared to RMB223.0 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB316.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to a much more proactive customer acquisition strategy, and reflected higher online user acquisition costs as overall business activities continued to expand in China.

General and administrative expenses were RMB104.5 million (US$15.9 million), compared to RMB108.7 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB135.3 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were due to decreases in share based compensations and our continued effort to improve operational efficiency.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB134.9 million (US$20.6 million), compared to RMB307.3 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB105.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to continued improvement in asset quality. The sequential increase reflects the Company’s consistently prudent approach in assessing provisions.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB45.1 million (US$6.9 million), compared to RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB57.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were in part due to decrease in facilitation volume under capital-heavy model.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB56.4 million (US$8.6 million), compared to RMB57.0 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB23.3 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decreases were in part due to improvement in asset quality of loans under capital-light model. The sequential increase was primarily due to growth in loan facilitation volume under capital-light model.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB758.7 million (US$115.8 million), compared to RMB1,702.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB882.3 million in the prior quarter. The yea-over-year decline was mainly due to continued improvement in asset quality. The sequential decline was mainly due to decrease in facilitation volume under capital-heavy model.

Income from operations was RMB1,557.8 million (US$237.8 million), compared to RMB184.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB1,241.3 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,617.3 million (US$246.9 million), compared to RMB255.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB1,349.1 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 43.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 44.9%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB1,605.3 million (US$245.0 million), compared to RMB228.1 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB1,351.9 million in the prior quarter.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,347.4 million (US$205.7 million), compared to RMB183.4 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB1,204.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,407.0 million (US$214.7 million), compared to RMB254.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB1,312.5 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 37.4%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 39.1%.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB8.44 (US$1.28).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB8.81 (US$1.34).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 152.44 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 159.71 million.

M1+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and M6+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative M1+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and M6+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the company’s platform, loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the charts:

Business Outlook

While we intend to keep our tradition of prudent decision making and business planning, we are encouraged to see continued strong business momentum so far in 2021. As such we now expect total loan facilitation and origination volume for the second quarter of 2021 to be between RMB85 billion and RMB87 billion, representing sequential growth of 15% to 17%. Meanwhile, for the time being, we would like to maintain our 2021 full year loan facilitation and origination volume target unchanged at between RMB310 billion and RMB330 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 26% to 34%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which is subject to material change.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) December 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,418,416 5,974,026 911,814 Restricted cash 2,355,850 2,281,046 348,156 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 915,144 980,182 149,605 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 131,464 89,345 13,637 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 2,394,528 2,343,299 357,657 Financial assets receivable, net 3,565,482 3,802,989 580,449 Amounts due from related parties 193,305 448,468 68,450 Loans receivable, net 7,500,629 7,307,272 1,115,308 Prepaid expenses and other assets 401,224 410,349 62,630 Total current assets 21,876,042 23,636,976 3,607,706 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current 307,937 278,744 42,545 Financial assets receivable, net-non current 645,326 595,895 90,951 Amounts due from related parties - 404,593 61,753 Loans receivable, net-non current 87,685.00 168,786 25,762 Property and equipment, net 19,360 19,564 2,986 Intangible assets 3,403 3,761 574 Deferred tax assets 1,398,562 1,487,501 227,037 Other non-current assets 48,990 39,219 5,986 Total non-current assets 2,511,263 2,998,063 457,594 TOTAL ASSETS 24,387,305 26,635,039 4,065,300 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 3,117,634 2,603,897 397,432 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 809,761 1,084,153 165,474 Amounts due to related parties 71,562 98,850 15,087 Short term loans 186,800 231,898 35,395 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 4,173,497 4,318,247 659,093 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 3,543,454 3,583,032 546,877 Income tax payable 1,227,314 1,232,439 188,107 Other tax payable 254,486 308,880 47,144 Total current liabilities 13,384,508 13,461,396 2,054,609 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 37,843 152,290 23,244 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent 1,468,890 2,118,969 323,418 Other long-term liabilities 14,974 8,280 1,264 Total non-current liabilities 1,521,707 2,279,539 347,926 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,906,215 15,740,935 2,402,535 Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 5,417,406 5,476,951 835,946 Retained earnings 4,137,542 5,484,983 837,172 Other comprehensive income (loss) (74,391 ) (68,170 ) (10,405 ) TOTAL 360 DIGITECH INC EQUITY 9,480,578 10,893,785 1,662,716 Noncontrolling interests 512 319 49 TOTAL EQUITY 9,481,090 10,894,104 1,662,765 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 24,387,305 26,635,039 4,065,300





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD Credit driven services 2,810,050 2,451,343 374,148 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy 1,167,119 724,311 110,551 Financing income 609,396 409,440 62,493 Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities 1,006,176 1,295,427 197,721 Other services fees 27,359 22,165 3,383 Platform services 372,845 1,147,866 175,199 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light 303,622 993,889 151,697 Referral services fees 54,566 126,330 19,282 Other services fees 14,657 27,647 4,220 Total net revenue 3,182,895 3,599,209 549,347 Facilitation, origination and servicing 347,653 477,756 72,920 Funding costs 158,614 79,078 12,070 Sales and marketing 223,008 385,009 58,764 General and administrative 108,731 104,496 15,949 Provision for loans receivable 307,259 134,908 20,591 Provision for financial assets receivable 93,724 45,060 6,877 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 56,976 56,433 8,613 Provision for contingent liabilities 1,702,757 758,676 115,797 Total operating costs and expenses 2,998,722 2,041,416 311,581 Income from operations 184,173 1,557,793 237,766 Interest (expense) income, net 9,750 36,384 5,553 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (28,572 ) (7,992 ) (1,220 ) Other income, net 62,721 19,114 2,917 Income before income tax expense 228,072 1,605,299 245,016 Income taxes benefit (expense) (44,917 ) (258,051 ) (39,386 ) Net income 183,155 1,347,248 205,630 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 253 193 29 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 183,408 1,347,441 205,659 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 0.62 4.42 0.67 Diluted 0.61 4.22 0.64 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 1.24 8.84 1.34 Diluted 1.22 8.44 1.28 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 293,592,210 304,883,875 304,883,875 Diluted 301,626,149 319,419,632 319,419,632





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by operating activities 1,372,513 1,753,048 267,567 Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities 298,375 (455,334 ) (69,498 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 386,470 184,528 28,164 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 2,388 (1,436 ) (218 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,059,746 1,480,806 226,015 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 3,835,850 6,774,266 1,033,955 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year 5,895,596 8,255,072 1,259,970





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD Net income 183,155 1,347,248 205,630 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 30,960 6,221 950 Other comprehensive income 30,960 6,221 950 Total comprehensive income 214,115 1,353,469 206,580 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 253 193 29 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 214,368 1,353,662 206,609



