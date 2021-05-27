AQUESTA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of AQFH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (Other OTC: AQFH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI).



On May 27, 2021, Aquesta announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by United for approximately $131 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Aquesta stockholders will receive 0.6386 shares of United common stock for each share of Aquesta common stock owned. The transaction structure also includes the option for Aquesta stockholders to receive their merger consideration in cash, subject to a limitation that no more than 30% of the total consideration is paid in cash by United. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Aquesta’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Aquesta’s stockholders.

