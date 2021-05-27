Brookfield Property Partners Sets Record Date for Special Meeting of Unitholders to Consider Privatization Transaction

BROOKFIELD NEWS, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that the record date for its upcoming special meeting of unitholders to consider Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (“BAM”) acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (“the transaction”) will be June 8, 2021. Only unitholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote their units at the meeting. The special meeting is expected to take place on July 16, 2021.



Holders of Class A stock of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (Nasdaq: BPYU) (“BPYU shares”) and holders of exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP (“exchangeable units”) are not entitled to vote at the special meeting or exercise dissent rights with respect to the transaction. Any holders of BPYU shares or exchangeable units who wish to vote or exercise dissent rights must convert their securities into BPY units prior to the record date. Holders of BPYU shares must submit their shares for conversion by June 2, 2021 in order to receive their BPY units by close of business on the record date; instructions on how to do so can be found here. Holders of exchangeable units should contact their broker or AST Trust Company (Canada) at 877-715-0498 or inquiries@astfinancial.com.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry

SVP, Investor Relations

(212) 417-7488

matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

