NEW! Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6E, External Device Antennas

San Diego, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our increased need for connectivity and higher data rates has changed the way we use our personal Wi-Fi networks. More importantly, our dependence on Commercial Wi-Fi networks has increased dramatically. Pulse’s newly released Wi-Fi 6E antennas were designed to satisfy the high-performance requirements of our ever-changing wireless landscape. Our dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, device style antennas: W5028, W5029 & W5098 are designed to work with all major access points and routers, allowing you to maximize your Wi-Fi 6E hardware capabilities. All three of our new Wi-Fi 6E antennas will improve your coverage, allow for increased data rates, and give you the reliability that is so important.

Our W5028, W5029, & W5098 antennas provide design flexibility, by offering several connector options and the ability to order in both straight, knuckle swivel and right-angle versions. The antennas can be used for aesthetically pleasing integration to any Wi-Fi 6E ready devices. All are manufactured with UV rated plastic radomes and an IP-65 (or better) rating, allow for both indoor and outdoor use in applications such as IoT, Utilities, and Smart Home devices. The compact and economical design make our antennas a great choice in bringing your next generation Wi-Fi 6E device to life!

Features

Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6E coverage; 2.4-2.5/5.15-7.125 GHz

Omnidirectional pattern

Weatherproof UV Rated Radome, & IP65 rating or better for outdoor and indoor use

Low profile, aesthetically pleasing package

Applications:

IOT/IIOT/Utilities

DSRC V2x Communication

Commercial/Public Wi-Fi Systems

Wi-Fi 6E capable gateways, access points, & routers

Industrial Wi-Fi Networks

Smart Home Devices

For more information on check our full line of External In Building Antennas. For complete product details visit our Product Finder

To inquire about lead times, pricing and samples please contact us.

Attachment