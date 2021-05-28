ELEV8-Miami 2021 Keynote Speakers to include Brock Pierce and Michael Terpin

Sheridan, WY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) announces ELEV8-Miami 2021 Keynote Speakers. Brock Pierce an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with an extensive track record of founding, advising and investing in disruptive businesses. He's credited with pioneering the market for digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. Pierce is the Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (first ICO).



Pierce is an early investor in Bitcoin and one of the largest investors in the Ethereum crowdsale. He is the founder of IMI Exchange, the world’s leading digital currency marketplace for games, with annual sales exceeding $1B and investors such as Goldman Sachs, which sold in 2016 for more than $100M. Pierce founded ZAM, one of the world’s largest media properties for gamers, which Tencent acquired in 2012. In addition, he founded IGE, the pioneer of digital currency in online games, achieving revenues exceeding $100 million in 2006 and sold in 2007. Pierce is also a co-founder of D10e, GoCoin, Blade Payments, Five Delta (sold NASDAQ: SRAX), Xfire 2.0, Playsino, Evertune, GamesTV, and DEN. He also advises Airswap, Bancor, BitGo, BitGuild, BlockV, Bloq, DNA, Element Group, Metronome, Shyft, and tZERO.



Michael Terpin is a serial entrepreneur who has founded leading companies in public relations, internet marketing, digital innovation, cryptocurrency, and newswire distribution. He is well known for his current role as the Founder and CEO of Transform PR, the world leader in blockchain and Initial Coin Offering (ICO) PR and advisory services which has represented more than 40 ICOs. Terpin is also known for Co-founding Marketwired the first Internet-based company newswire, which was acquired for over $35 million in 2006. Michael Terpin founded, Flight.VC (Bitcoin Syndicate) the first and largest angel syndicate for investing in bitcoin- and cryptocurrency related companies. His two other partners in the venture are Nick Sullivan, founder/CEO of ChangeTip, and Gil Penchina, the #1 angel on AngelList, whose Flight.VC has more than a dozen syndicates on AngelList. In 2014, the syndicate completed their participation in three high-profile deals (Blockstream, Bonafide, and GoCoin). The syndicate has been one of the top 20 syndicates (and often in the top 10) since its founding, with nearly $1 million per deal in soft-circle backing



ELEV8-Miami 2021 taking place June 2nd & 3rd during Bitcoin Week at the Wynwood Garage addressing the latest trends and investment opportunities for digital assets, NFT’s, ALT Coins, blockchain adoption, cryptocurrencies, and the state of the institutional and retail market. The conference boasts 20+ speakers and will include dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events.



The initial lineup of speakers features; Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Group; Brock Pierce, entrepreneur and Venture capitalist ,Jesus Rodriguez, CEO of Into the Block, Crystal Rose, CEO & Founder MakeSense Labs, Gerard Dache, Founder of Government Blockchain Association, Zach Wildes, Celsius’s Head of Community, Roberto Machado, CEO of BetaBlocks, Sheldon Evans, Youtuber, and Crypto Enthusiast, Santana Moss and Matt Shapiro, Former NFL-National Football League Players, Charles Silver, Founder of Permission.io. Steve Masur, Partner, Masur,Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP, Maggie Wu, CEO & Founder, Kryptial Capital.



Panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events will take place

over two days in Miami. On June 2nd there will be a welcome reception and networking

event for Attendees and Speakers. Attendees will leave the conference with an understanding of how decentralized finance continues to impact issues such as liquidity, derivatives, trading, and infrastructure.



The conference will tackle a wide variety of discussions pertinent to digital assets, notably, Token Promises, Insights on the NFT Explosion, The impact of Cryptocurrency adoption on government, A Deep Dive into Defi analytics, How CryptoMarkets Work with Financial Institutions, and more.



Attendees will include institutions considering deploying capital into crypto markets, including angel/venture investors, ETF managers, financial advisors/wealth managers, hedge funds, insurance firms, mutual funds, pension funds, private equity, research analysts, RIAs, and more.



A discount will be offered on registrations paid using bitcoin until June 1st,2021



For more information on Bitcoin ticket prices, visit:



https://checkout.opennode.com





For more Ticket options:



https://www.eventbrite.com/elev8-miami



For Full Agenda:

Elev8-Miami-2021-Schedule



Dinner Sponsor:

Xperiential Tech

https://xperientialtech.com



Wellness Sponsor :

Toosh Products

https://tooshproducts.com





About ELEV8: ELEV8 an Appliqate Company has a vision that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news, and hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: www.elev8con.com



About Appliqate Inc: Appliqate Inc is a publicly traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Appliqate’s management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.



