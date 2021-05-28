Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 18, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS) investors that acquired shares between April 24, 2020, and April 16, 2021. Investors have until June 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The New York Times published an article on March 31, 2021 reporting on the accidental contamination of coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC at an Emergent manufacturing plant in Baltimore. According to reporting by the Associated Press, this Emergent factory where the contamination occurred experienced a series of lapses, as observed in April 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020. On April 1, 2021, Emergent's stock price fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, on this news, to close at $80.46 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2021.

