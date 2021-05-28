Astaneh Construction Renovation Experts in Toronto Share Practical Kitchen Cabinet Storage Ideas

Toronto, Canada , May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astaneh Construction, the home renovation experts in Toronto are pleased to share practical and useful kitchen cabinet storage ideas through their most recent informational article. Most homeowners will agree that there is never enough storage space in the kitchen despite having numerous cabinets and drawers. Storage is the most common issue with anyone who spends more time in the kitchen. Thanks to today’s smart space-saving products and solutions, kitchens are better organized. This exclusive article addresses these issues by offering useful kitchen cabinet storage hacks and ideas provided by in-house home renovation experts. Every kitchen is unique not just with the design and architectural elements but also with the people who spend time in it.

From incorporating drawer organizers to storage trays, improvising under-sink cabinets to adding pull-out baskets, the article offers some very functional ideas to make the most of the existing storage space in the kitchen. The home renovators specializing in kitchen renovation in Toronto focus on the present design and offer the most practical solutions based on their client requirements. For those who are looking for cool kitchen transformation ideas, call the design experts right away at Astaneh Construction. The team here offers amazing concepts that make kitchens functionally efficient and aesthetic at the same time. Their objective is to utilize every square foot and design the space to perfection. They also help their clients select top-rated appliances and products that improve the overall functionality.



Astaneh Construction Kitchen Renovation

More and more homeowners are turning towards home renovation in Toronto either to improve the overall look and feel of the home or to enhance the property value. Home renovations also have a highly positive advantage i.e. they keep the property in check. Property owners can take care of emergency repairs and replacements on time. Why not trust the experts in the field who can take care of any kind of home renovation in Toronto irrespective of the size of the project and the budget. Astaneh Construction takes care of the entire house renovation process including demolition if required, plumbing, electricals, cabinetry, and so on.

“We chose Astaneh after doing a triple bid. Astaneh was actually the most premium bid but we still went with them because: the reviews on Google are excellent, they are willing to commit to a firm deadline and budget, they are full of passion and clearly put care and willing to stand behind their work. We worked closely with Hamed and one of the first things he said to us was "Our quality will be much higher than your expectation", and now that the renovation is complete, he most certainly delivered on this promise.”, says Andrew Pan, a happy client. The construction experts here can handle any renovation in Toronto from traditional to contemporary to modern design themes.

The company also offers post-construction and post-renovation deep cleaning services for homes and businesses by coordinating with various cleaning teams to make the building or property ready for occupying. The dedicated team of construction cleaners is capable of handling all kinds of small and large-scale cleaning tasks.

